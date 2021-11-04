1h ago

add bookmark

NFP in KwaZulu-Natal threatens 11th-hour court action over eDumbe municipality results

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The National Freedom Party posters.
The National Freedom Party posters.
Photo: Rosetta Msimango

The National Freedom Party (NFP) in KwaZulu-Natal has threatened to go to court to stop the announcement of the voting results, claiming that it won more wards in the eDumbe Local Municipality than the number the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) recorded.

VISIT our live elections map

With just hours left to the release of the results, the NFP said that it was approaching the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on an urgent basis.

It claimed that it won seven wards, but the final results from the IEC showed that it won six.

FOLLOW LIVE | DA and ANC fail to gain majorities in the NMB municipality, coalition tussles expected

"We are challenging this in court. We have approached our lawyers, and we expect them to go to court this afternoon. All we want is the recount of Ward 1 and [Ward] 3 because our own assessment and counting is that we were robbed. We laid a formal complaint with the commission yesterday (Wednesday) before 13:00. We then communicated with our lawyers," the party said in a statement.

As it stands, the NFP is leading in the municipality with 33.54% of the votes, which amounts to six seats.

The IEC said it was awaiting the court action.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nfpnational freedom partyieckwazulu-nataldurbanpoliticscourtselections 2021
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 4391 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 748 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.26
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.79
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.64
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,776.67
+0.4%
Silver
23.63
+0.5%
Palladium
2,048.01
+1.9%
Platinum
1,047.86
+1.3%
Brent Crude
81.99
-3.2%
Top 40
62,030
+0.3%
All Share
68,860
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,045
-0.5%
Industrial 25
90,156
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,459
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo