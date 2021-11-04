NFP in KwaZulu-Natal threatens 11th-hour court action over eDumbe municipality results

The National Freedom Party (NFP) in KwaZulu-Natal has threatened to go to court to stop the announcement of the voting results, claiming that it won more wards in the eDumbe Local Municipality than the number the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) recorded.

With just hours left to the release of the results, the NFP said that it was approaching the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on an urgent basis.

It claimed that it won seven wards, but the final results from the IEC showed that it won six.

"We are challenging this in court. We have approached our lawyers, and we expect them to go to court this afternoon. All we want is the recount of Ward 1 and [Ward] 3 because our own assessment and counting is that we were robbed. We laid a formal complaint with the commission yesterday (Wednesday) before 13:00. We then communicated with our lawyers," the party said in a statement.

As it stands, the NFP is leading in the municipality with 33.54% of the votes, which amounts to six seats.

The IEC said it was awaiting the court action.





