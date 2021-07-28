18m ago

add bookmark

Ngizwe Mchunu 'evaded' Gauteng police 5 times before handing himself over in Durban, court hears

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ngizwe Mchunu has handed himself over to the police after he allegedly incited violence in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma's arrest.
  • He has been charged with one count of inciting public violence and two counts of being in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.
  • Mchunu will be back in court on Thursday for the continuation of his bail application.

Former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu allegedly evaded the police five times before handing himself over to Durban police to face charges of inciting violence during the recent unrest.

In his bail application on Wednesday, the State read out an affidavit by investigating officer Captain John Ndzinisa who said according to Mchunu's version of events, which he shared on social media, he evaded arrest five times while in Johannesburg.

The State played four videos of Mchunu arriving at Lanseria Airport on the day of his arrest, a gathering at Kwa Mai Mai which he was initially supposed to address as well as an interview with pastor and traditional healer Bhongolethu "Khehlezezi" Mzozo on his radio platform, Dr Khehlezezi Live.

PICS | Unrest: Looters arrested as police, soldiers raid Nguni Hostel in Vosloorus

It is in this radio interview in which Mchunu allegedly recounted evading the police.

In the video played in court, Mchunu is heard allegedly condoning the violence. 

"After his arrival in the KwaZulu-Natal, he and the above witness [Mzozo] had a broadcast on Dr Khekhelezi Live where the accused indicated that he escaped from arrest on five occasions in Johannesburg. The first time at the airport. The second time was when the police were at his vehicle at the airport," said Ndzinisa.

"The third time was when he was to speak, he just left 30 seconds before Nyalas and police arrived. The fourth time is when he was booked in a luxury hotel but did not stay there. The fifth time is also at another hotel," he added.

Mchunu handed himself over at Durban Central police station after he held a press conference where he is alleged to have incited violence while calling for the release of former president Jacob Zuma. 

Violence erupted in Cleveland, Jeppestown and Denver on the same day as Mchunu's address, a fact Ndzinisa points out in his affidavit.

READ | Unrest: 10 people appear in Durban court facing various charges

He has been charged with one count of inciting public violence and two counts of being in contravention of the Disaster Management Act. 

"At Lanseria Airport, he made a recording where he indicates that police are looking for him, and he speaks to a member of the public in a white vehicle that assists him to evade the police as per his video," said Ndzinisa in his affidavit. 

In one of the videos, Mchunu is seen disembarking at Lanseria Airport, saying the police were after him.

Later in the video, he is seen having a telephone conversation with another person in which they are speaking about him possibly handing himself in.

In the video, Mchunu gets emotional, saying he feared for his life.

ngizwe mchunu
Ngizwe Mchunu speaks with his legal team inside court.
News24 Kayleen Morgan

He alleged Police Minister Bheki Cele had called and warned him to stop what he was doing, which he took as a threat. 

The video is said to have been posted on Mchunu's YouTube channel. 

Left

Ndzinisa said he had received a sworn affidavit from Mzozo who footed the bill for the private plane that Mchunu left Johannesburg in. 

The court previously heard he was unemployed, however, Ndzinisa added Mzozo, in his affidavit, said Mchunu was in his employ. 

Ndzinisa said when the police followed up on the Durban address he had listed, the person they found at the house said Mchunu did not live there.

READ | Unrest: About 150 000 jobs at risk, govt says

He added he was opposing Mchunu's bail because he was a flight risk and "has the means to secure funding from outside sources".

Outside court, Fees Must Fall activist and family spokesperson Bonginkosi Khanyile said they had hoped to bring Mchunu back to KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, adding the State has no case against him.

"We expected that when we go home to KZN, we were going to go back with Ngizwe Mchunu, but unfortunately, based on the proceeding which took place today, everything was delayed, and the case continues tomorrow [Thursday].

"So, we are a bit dumbfounded, we are a bit saddened by the situation, but we are still hopeful because what keeps us going is hope that is deep-seated in our souls," Khanyile added.

The bail application continues on Thursday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ngiwe mchunugautengjohannesburgcourtsunrest
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
45% - 1311 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
44% - 1281 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 321 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.61
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.54
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,799.29
+0.0%
Silver
24.75
+0.3%
Palladium
2,627.50
+0.8%
Platinum
1,059.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
74.48
-0.0%
Top 40
62,369
+1.9%
All Share
68,526
+1.8%
Resource 10
70,272
+1.3%
Industrial 25
87,347
+2.8%
Financial 15
12,825
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA's Kaylene Corbett fights back tears after PB in Tokyo: 'I can't explain the...

10m ago

SA's Kaylene Corbett fights back tears after PB in Tokyo: 'I can't explain the feeling'
Bittersweet victory for Soyizwapi: 'It's the toughest tournament I've ever had'

10m ago

Bittersweet victory for Soyizwapi: 'It's the toughest tournament I've ever had'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 5: Schoenmaker, Corbett lead the way for Team SA

5h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 5: Schoenmaker, Corbett lead the way for Team SA
How Tatjana Schoenmaker was motivated by Tuks partner Corbett: 'We celebrate each...

5h ago

How Tatjana Schoenmaker was motivated by Tuks partner Corbett: 'We celebrate each other's victories'
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
'Pressure is a privilege', says Djokovic of life at the top

3h ago

'Pressure is a privilege', says Djokovic of life at the top
End of the road for South Africa as Mexico claims convincing win at Tokyo Olympics

4h ago

End of the road for South Africa as Mexico claims convincing win at Tokyo Olympics
SA's Schoenmaker smashes another Olympic record, joined by Corbett in 200m...

7h ago

SA's Schoenmaker smashes another Olympic record, joined by Corbett in 200m breaststroke SFs
Fiji outgun New Zealand to defend Olympic rugby sevens title

7h ago

Fiji outgun New Zealand to defend Olympic rugby sevens title
Tatjana Schoenmaker reflects on emotional silver win: 'I couldn't keep it in'

8h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker reflects on emotional silver win: 'I couldn't keep it in'
Blitzboks dominate USA to finish 5th at Olympic Sevens

9h ago

Blitzboks dominate USA to finish 5th at Olympic Sevens
Djokovic rolls at Olympics as Medvedev suffers in extreme heat

8h ago

Djokovic rolls at Olympics as Medvedev suffers in extreme heat
Olympics Football | What SA U23s require to qualify for quarter-finals

9h ago

Olympics Football | What SA U23s require to qualify for quarter-finals
Blitzboks down Australia in consolation match, set to duel USA for 5th-place

12h ago

Blitzboks down Australia in consolation match, set to duel USA for 5th-place
Chad le Clos offers 'no excuses' after 5th-place finish in Tokyo: 'It hurts a lot'

13h ago

Chad le Clos offers 'no excuses' after 5th-place finish in Tokyo: 'It hurts a lot'
No podium for Chad le Clos as he finishes 5th in 200m butterfly final

15h ago

No podium for Chad le Clos as he finishes 5th in 200m butterfly final
Schoenmaker hopes to inspire more SA female swimmers: 'You just need to believe'

27 Jul

Schoenmaker hopes to inspire more SA female swimmers: 'You just need to believe'
Chad le Clos after comeback performance: 'I’ll try my best to win medals for the...

27 Jul

Chad le Clos after comeback performance: 'I’ll try my best to win medals for the country'
Biles says 'mental health' concerns led to Olympic final withdrawal

27 Jul

Biles says 'mental health' concerns led to Olympic final withdrawal
SA's silver surfer Buitendag confirms retirement after Tokyo heroics: 'I went out...

27 Jul

SA's silver surfer Buitendag confirms retirement after Tokyo heroics: 'I went out with a bang'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo