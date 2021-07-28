Ngizwe Mchunu 'evaded' Gauteng police 5 times before handing himself over in Durban, court hears

Ngizwe Mchunu has handed himself over to the police after he allegedly incited violence in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma 's arrest.

Mchunu will be back in court on Thursday for the continuation of his bail application.

Former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu allegedly evaded the police five times before handing himself over to Durban police to face charges of inciting violence during the recent unrest.

In his bail application on Wednesday, the State read out an affidavit by investigating officer Captain John Ndzinisa who said according to Mchunu's version of events, which he shared on social media, he evaded arrest five times while in Johannesburg.

The State played four videos of Mchunu arriving at Lanseria Airport on the day of his arrest, a gathering at Kwa Mai Mai which he was initially supposed to address as well as an interview with pastor and traditional healer Bhongolethu "Khehlezezi" Mzozo on his radio platform, Dr Khehlezezi Live.

It is in this radio interview in which Mchunu allegedly recounted evading the police.

In the video played in court, Mchunu is heard allegedly condoning the violence.

#NgizweMchunu family spokesperson Bonginkosi Khanyile says they hoped Mchunu would be released today. He says the charges against Mchunu have been manufactured. Bail continues on Thursday (@TeamNews24) pic.twitter.com/p0dFUOVcaX — Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) July 28, 2021

"After his arrival in the KwaZulu-Natal, he and the above witness [Mzozo] had a broadcast on Dr Khekhelezi Live where the accused indicated that he escaped from arrest on five occasions in Johannesburg. The first time at the airport. The second time was when the police were at his vehicle at the airport," said Ndzinisa.

"The third time was when he was to speak, he just left 30 seconds before Nyalas and police arrived. The fourth time is when he was booked in a luxury hotel but did not stay there. The fifth time is also at another hotel," he added.

Mchunu handed himself over at Durban Central police station after he held a press conference where he is alleged to have incited violence while calling for the release of former president Jacob Zuma.

Violence erupted in Cleveland, Jeppestown and Denver on the same day as Mchunu's address, a fact Ndzinisa points out in his affidavit.

He has been charged with one count of inciting public violence and two counts of being in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

"At Lanseria Airport, he made a recording where he indicates that police are looking for him, and he speaks to a member of the public in a white vehicle that assists him to evade the police as per his video," said Ndzinisa in his affidavit.

In one of the videos, Mchunu is seen disembarking at Lanseria Airport, saying the police were after him.

Later in the video, he is seen having a telephone conversation with another person in which they are speaking about him possibly handing himself in.

In the video, Mchunu gets emotional, saying he feared for his life.

He alleged Police Minister Bheki Cele had called and warned him to stop what he was doing, which he took as a threat.

The video is said to have been posted on Mchunu's YouTube channel.

Ndzinisa said he had received a sworn affidavit from Mzozo who footed the bill for the private plane that Mchunu left Johannesburg in.

The court previously heard he was unemployed, however, Ndzinisa added Mzozo, in his affidavit, said Mchunu was in his employ.

Ndzinisa said when the police followed up on the Durban address he had listed, the person they found at the house said Mchunu did not live there.

He added he was opposing Mchunu's bail because he was a flight risk and "has the means to secure funding from outside sources".



Outside court, Fees Must Fall activist and family spokesperson Bonginkosi Khanyile said they had hoped to bring Mchunu back to KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, adding the State has no case against him.

"We expected that when we go home to KZN, we were going to go back with Ngizwe Mchunu, but unfortunately, based on the proceeding which took place today, everything was delayed, and the case continues tomorrow [Thursday].

"So, we are a bit dumbfounded, we are a bit saddened by the situation, but we are still hopeful because what keeps us going is hope that is deep-seated in our souls," Khanyile added.

The bail application continues on Thursday.