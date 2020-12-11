16m ago

add bookmark

NGO director arrested for allegedly stealing Covid-19 relief money meant for employees

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hawks vehicles used in raid
Hawks vehicles used in raid
Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images

The Hawks have arrested a director of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Atlantis in the Western Cape who allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money in Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) funds.

READ | Further investigations needed in case of businessman accused of R150m UIF Covid-19 fraud

According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, the director allegedly claimed TERS funds from the Department of Labour on behalf of 36 employees who were working for him during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is alleged the money claimed never reached the pockets of the workers but was instead used for his own benefit.

The 44-year-old man will be spending the weekend behind bars and will appear in the Atlantis Magistrate's court on Monday on charges of fraud.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawkswestern capecrimefraud
Lottery
6 players bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 2627 votes
No, I will not
39% - 2364 votes
Only if it is affordable
17% - 1043 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.01
(-0.46)
ZAR/GBP
19.99
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
18.26
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.36
(-0.51)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.18)
Gold
1837.79
(+0.12)
Silver
23.97
(+0.08)
Platinum
1029.00
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
50.38
(+2.84)
Palladium
2342.01
(+1.11)
All Share
59282.77
(-0.02)
Top 40
54334.20
(-0.03)
Financial 15
11517.21
(-2.56)
Industrial 25
79224.92
(-0.00)
Resource 10
57216.07
(+1.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo