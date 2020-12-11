NGO director arrested for allegedly stealing Covid-19 relief money meant for employees

The Hawks have arrested a director of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Atlantis in the Western Cape who allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money in Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) funds.

READ | Further investigations needed in case of businessman accused of R150m UIF Covid-19 fraud

According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, the director allegedly claimed TERS funds from the Department of Labour on behalf of 36 employees who were working for him during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is alleged the money claimed never reached the pockets of the workers but was instead used for his own benefit.

The 44-year-old man will be spending the weekend behind bars and will appear in the Atlantis Magistrate's court on Monday on charges of fraud.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.