36m ago

add bookmark

NHI gathers momentum, despite opposition parties giving it the thumbs down

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
Health Minister Joe Phaahla.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • The National Health Insurance Bill moved one step up on the legislative benchmarks. 
  • ANC MPs voted in support of the bill, while opposition political parties rejected it. 
  • The EFF believes the bill will benefit the private sector.

The Portfolio Committee on Health has voted to move forward with the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill as ANC MPs muscled through their majority in voting for the bill to be debated in Parliament.  

The desirability vote means the bill is one step closer to being cemented into law. 

Wednesday's vote, which saw all ANC MPs vote to move the bill forward, was rejected by opposition MPs.

The NHI Bill envisions universal healthcare by establishing a NHI Fund. 

According to the committee's bill summary, the fund would purchase healthcare services for registered users to equalise access to healthcare.  

Talks about the NHI began as early as 2019 when Parliament first held a presentation by the health department. 

Since then, thousands of people have attended hundreds of public hearings to share their opposition or support for the legislation. 

READ | Health dept vows 'we are not going to backtrack' in implementing NHI

Opposition political parties rejected the committee's decision to move forward with the bill, saying the NHI will not address healthcare inequalities in its current form. 

The DA said the state would be left bankrupt by the insurance plan. 

DA MP Michele Clarke said the bill did not provide any solutions, and the state could not procure services ethically without corruption. 

We have seen this clearly with the delayed procurement of vaccines and the billions lost as a result of Covid-corruption. Even the former minister of health, Zweli Mkhize, was implicated in the Digital Vibes corruption scandal.


"The DA will continue to fight the NHI Bill with everything in our power. We encourage all South Africans to oppose the NHI Bill and to sign our petition. The bill in its current form – and under ANC management – will never be the answer to universal healthcare in South Africa.

"The ANC government has done nothing but destroy and mismanage the current public healthcare infrastructure and systems. The destruction of medical aids and raising personal taxes by up to R5 000 more a month will only further cripple taxpayers and the economy," Clarke said.  

The EFF shared similar concerns that the bill lacked a clear outline of solutions to the country's struggling healthcare system. 

It said only those who lived in urban areas would benefit, while rural communities would continue to struggle to access primary healthcare. 

The party said that, despite its support for universal healthcare, the NHI, in its current form, would only help the private sector to access public money. 

ALSO READ | Covid-19 has given NHI plans a boost, says health dept's Nicholas Crisp

"The bill, in its current form, will not resolve the infrastructure crisis in public facilities in rural and township areas. Over and above this, it will merely open the gates of private hospitals at a high cost, tangibly meaning that the government of the day intends to outsource its duty to provide healthcare to the private sector.  

"This will result in permanent access by the private sector into the coffers contributed to by our people and no evident transformation of the healthcare system to the benefit of the poor.

"Our people in rural, informal settlements and township areas will still be exposed to the current rot of public healthcare facilities as with the NHI referral system stipulated in the bill, and one has to go to the nearest healthcare facility for medical intervention," the EFF said.  

In a statement, the committee said it had held public hearings from October 2019 to February 2020, which 11 564 people attended. 

Further submissions, amounting to 961, were received, while 338 891 written submissions were processed. 

The committee said the department had addressed the concerns raised in the submissions. 

The bill will now be debated by Parliament, where it will likely be voted on and passed. 


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parlaimentdaanceffpoliticshealth
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
6% - 254 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
18% - 691 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 2998 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.95
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.80
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.75
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,813.55
-0.1%
Silver
21.53
-0.5%
Palladium
2,057.00
+0.1%
Platinum
942.50
-1.4%
Brent Crude
111.93
-2.1%
Top 40
62,474
-0.9%
All Share
69,080
-0.9%
Resource 10
71,917
-1.2%
Industrial 25
76,595
-1.5%
Financial 15
16,070
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22138.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo