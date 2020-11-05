29m ago

add bookmark

NHI will better prepare SA for future pandemics - Phaahla

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The government says NHI will help the country with future pandemics.
The government says NHI will help the country with future pandemics.
Getty Images
  • Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the National Health Insurance would improve the country's response to future pandemics.
  • Phaahla told the National Council of Provinces on Thursday the NHI would remove the division between public and private sector health care.
  • Earlier this year, Parliament concluded hearings on the NHI Bill.

Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the government's proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) "will go a long way" to prepare the country for future pandemics.

On Thursday, he told delegates in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) the NHI would remove the division between the public and private sector ensuring a much quicker response to major pandemics like Covid-19.

Phaahla said when Covid-19 reached the country's shores, the government and health authorities needed to move with speed.

READ | Unconvinced of NHI, healthcare company Afrocentric forges ahead with its own growth plans

"We have been doing a lot with very limited resources split between the private and public health sector. In terms of long-term readiness, we need the pulling of all resources … human resources, infrastructure, rather than to recruit on an impromptu basis, volunteers and health professionals."

Phaahla added the government was also looking at entering into agreements with the private sector.

He said:

"Once we can put all these resources together to create one national health service, pandemics like Covid-19 will be managed with a lot more certainty because instead of spending time in negotiations entering into agreements, we would have this as a standing arrangement. With the financial resources we would be able to plan emergency and laboratory services."

Earlier this year, the parliamentary committee on health concluded hearings on the bill.

READ Government growing anxious about implementing NHI, but not everyone is convinced

During an engagement with the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) in June, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic was a building block towards the country's healthcare future under the NHI.

Ramaphosa's comment's was seen as the strongest endorsement yet of the NHI.

It was clear the Covid-19 pandemic would not derail efforts to implement the controversial universal healthcare programme.

Recently, national health department officials told Parliament most clinics and primary healthcare facilities could not operate 24 hours per day due to financial constraints, staff shortages and security.

They said given the country's current financial stress, it would struggle to adjust the current budget against the health requirements of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Health Amendment Bill, submitted as a private member's bill by EFF MP Dr Sophie Suzan Thembekwayo, proposed government clinics should operate 24 hours per day.

The department said as and when resources became available, more clinics would be able to run 24-hour operations.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Is trust earned or given? Five Covid lessons for the NHI
Kuku Voyi: Pandemic presents SA with an opportunity to design responsive NHI
NHI aligns with the new vision of Growing Gauteng Together - health MEC
Read more on:
joe phaahlahealthcoronavirusnhi
Lottery
2 players bag R189k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
30% - 2875 votes
Joe Biden
48% - 4612 votes
I don't care
22% - 2148 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
view
ZAR/USD
15.69
(+0.99)
ZAR/GBP
20.62
(-0.27)
ZAR/EUR
18.58
(+0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.43
(-0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.15)
Gold
1948.45
(+2.31)
Silver
25.19
(+5.32)
Platinum
893.00
(+3.05)
Brent Crude
41.20
(+3.83)
Palladium
2366.50
(+4.22)
All Share
55225.24
(+2.92)
Top 40
50762.83
(+2.97)
Financial 15
10139.13
(+1.23)
Industrial 25
78247.73
(+3.90)
Resource 10
50695.37
(+2.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo