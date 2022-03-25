58m ago

add bookmark

Nhlanhla Lux 'could be poisoned in a police cell' - Kenny Kunene

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


    • PA leader Kenny Kunene fears that Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini’s life could be in danger.
    • Operation Dudula members were told that arrangements have since been made to detain him alone.
    • His arrest has been labelled as a political conspiracy to eliminate Operation Dudula.

    There are fears that Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux could be killed in holding cells.

    Patriotic Alliance leader Kenny Kunene raised this while addressing Operation Dudula members and said they had requested police at Johannesburg Central police station to ensure Lux's safety.

    He claimed that heavily armed Crime Intelligence officers had arrested Lux.

    "They arrived in 30 cars and pounced on him soon after his interview with Kaya FM on Thursday afternoon. His arrest raises more questions than answers. I met with him at the holding cells. 

    "Police are looking for a snake in a big veld. They have not put his charges against him. The alleged offence he is arrested for was reported at Dobsonville police station. Why is he detained in Johannesburg?

    "Why was he not arrested by officers from Dobsonville. There is a political motivation behind his arrest," Kunene said.

    kenny kunene
    Kenny Kunene.

    READ | 'Remain calm and disciplined' - Nhlanhla Lux to Operation Dudula members after his arrest

    Kunene claimed that EFF leader Julius Malema had influenced Lux's arrest and has promised that the Patriotic Alliance would pay for his bail and legal fees.

    Advocate Ike Khumalo represents Dlamini.

    "We have heard that there is political pressure to charge Dlamini with Schedule 5 or 6 offence to detain him for seven days. We will not give up. Today it is him, and tomorrow it might be me.

    "His arrest indicates that someone wants him dead. We need to take precautions. We have agreed with his lawyers to arrange that only his mother gives him food. He could be poisoned in a police cell. Steve Biko and other leaders died in police custody," Kunene said.

    READ | Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini taken in for questioning

    Kunene added that Dlamini was being held in the same cell as foreigners.

    "Dlamini is threatening business and prominent politicians. This is Johannesburg Central police station, you could have any foreigner arrested and detained in the same cell as Dlamini. We don’t know what would happen to him.

    "A criminal might be bought, and he is no longer breathing tomorrow. We don’t trust the system that arrested him. He must be detained alone for the police to take full responsibility (for any eventuality), rather than telling us he died because inmates were fighting," said Kunene.

    GroundUp
    People attending an Operation Dudula protest wear branded T-shirts, which were on sale for R50. Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, one of the group’s leaders, was among a handful of people wearing military-style clothing. Dlamini said they would not rest until South Africans were put first and given more opportunities.

    "We must take precautions to preserve his life. When politicians are arrested, they are asked to present themselves with the lawyers. However, with Dlamini, it was different. He was treated like a person who committed a heinous crime."

    Dlamini was arrested on Thursday.

    He had been expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday, but this never happened. He is now expected to appear in court next week.


    We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    patriotic alliancekenny kunenenhlanhla luxjohannesburggautengcrime
    Lottery
    Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Voting Booth
    What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    All regulations lifted
    66% - 5482 votes
    All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
    28% - 2343 votes
    Tougher regulations
    6% - 492 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

    21 Mar

    PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
    Podcast series: click here to find them all

    25 Jun 2021

    Podcast series: click here to find them all
    PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

    21 Mar

    PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
    PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

    21 Mar

    PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
    PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

    21 Mar

    PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
    True Crime Podcasts

    16 Sep 2021

    True Crime Podcasts
    Listen
    Rand - Dollar
    14.55
    -0.1%
    Rand - Pound
    19.19
    -0.2%
    Rand - Euro
    15.99
    -0.1%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    10.94
    -0.2%
    Rand - Yen
    0.12
    -0.5%
    Gold
    1,955.94
    -0.1%
    Silver
    25.43
    -0.4%
    Palladium
    2,383.86
    -5.8%
    Platinum
    1,005.54
    -2.0%
    Brent Crude
    119.03
    -2.2%
    Top 40
    67,578
    -0.2%
    All Share
    74,325
    -0.0%
    Resource 10
    82,078
    -1.7%
    Industrial 25
    80,215
    +0.9%
    Financial 15
    17,113
    +0.4%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Feel Good
    WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

    07 Mar

    WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
    FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

    07 Mar

    FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

    05 Mar

    FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
    More Feel Good news stories
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    © 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
    Contact us
    Iab Logo