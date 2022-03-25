Nhlanhla Lux 'could be poisoned in a police cell' - Kenny Kunene





PA leader Kenny Kunene fears that Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini’s life could be in danger.

Operation Dudula members were told that arrangements have since been made to detain him alone.

His arrest has been labelled as a political conspiracy to eliminate Operation Dudula.

There are fears that Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux could be killed in holding cells.



Patriotic Alliance leader Kenny Kunene raised this while addressing Operation Dudula members and said they had requested police at Johannesburg Central police station to ensure Lux's safety.

He claimed that heavily armed Crime Intelligence officers had arrested Lux.



#nhlanhlalux Operation Dudula members chanting slogans at the Johannesburg Central police station in support of their leader who is arrested

"They arrived in 30 cars and pounced on him soon after his interview with Kaya FM on Thursday afternoon. His arrest raises more questions than answers. I met with him at the holding cells.



"Police are looking for a snake in a big veld. They have not put his charges against him. The alleged offence he is arrested for was reported at Dobsonville police station. Why is he detained in Johannesburg?

"Why was he not arrested by officers from Dobsonville. There is a political motivation behind his arrest," Kunene said.

Kunene claimed that EFF leader Julius Malema had influenced Lux's arrest and has promised that the Patriotic Alliance would pay for his bail and legal fees.

Advocate Ike Khumalo represents Dlamini.

#nhlanhlalux more police officers have been deployed to the Johannesburg Central police station where Lux is being detained. Operation Dudula members are chanting slogans outside the police station

"We have heard that there is political pressure to charge Dlamini with Schedule 5 or 6 offence to detain him for seven days. We will not give up. Today it is him, and tomorrow it might be me.

"His arrest indicates that someone wants him dead. We need to take precautions. We have agreed with his lawyers to arrange that only his mother gives him food. He could be poisoned in a police cell. Steve Biko and other leaders died in police custody," Kunene said.

Kunene added that Dlamini was being held in the same cell as foreigners.

"Dlamini is threatening business and prominent politicians. This is Johannesburg Central police station, you could have any foreigner arrested and detained in the same cell as Dlamini. We don’t know what would happen to him.



"A criminal might be bought, and he is no longer breathing tomorrow. We don’t trust the system that arrested him. He must be detained alone for the police to take full responsibility (for any eventuality), rather than telling us he died because inmates were fighting," said Kunene.

"We must take precautions to preserve his life. When politicians are arrested, they are asked to present themselves with the lawyers. However, with Dlamini, it was different. He was treated like a person who committed a heinous crime."



Dlamini was arrested on Thursday.



He had been expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday, but this never happened. He is now expected to appear in court next week.



