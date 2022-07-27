1h ago

Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini pins his hope on housebreaking case being withdrawn

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini will know next month if he will stand trial on charges of housebreaking and malicious damage to property.
  • Dlamini was charged after he and other Operation Dudula members went to Victor Ramerafe's home in Dobsonville, looking for drugs and allegedly ransacked it.
  • He says he hopes the case against him will be thrown out of court.

Former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini will know next month if he will stand trial on charges of housebreaking and malicious damage to property.

Dlamini, also known as Mohlauli, appeared briefly in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

He was the leader of Operation Dudula but on Monday the organisation announced that it had released him so he could focus on his activities at Soweto Parliament.

Dlamini was accompanied by supporters who were clad in military regalia. The group chanted slogans before and after his court appearance.

Through his lawyer, Dumisani Mabunda, Dlamini made representations to the court, which were now before the chief prosecutor.

The defence is awaiting the outcome, which will determine if Dlamini will stand trial or if the matter will be thrown out of court.

Dlamini has always maintained his innocence.

He said during his last appearance:

This case has nothing to do with me. It is meant to suppress emerging voices. We are not going to be diverted and deviated.

Dlamini, who is facing charges of housebreaking and malicious damage to property, is out on R1 500 bail.

Operation Dudula Jeppe Launch at Gilfillan Park
Operation Dudula Jeppe launch at Gilfillan Park in Jeppe, Johannesburg.
Gallo Images Papi Morake, Gallo Images

He was ordered to surrender his passport.

It is alleged that on 20 March Dlamini and Operation Dudula members went to the home of Victor Ramerafe in Dobsonville, Soweto, looking for drugs.

They alleged ransacked the house.

Ramerafe claimed that the police were present when Operation Dudula members forced their way into his home.

Dlamini was later arrested and detained at the Johannesburg Central police station.

His incarceration led to many of his supporters protesting outside the police station for a few days.

They questioned why he had not been detained at the Dobsonville police station, where the case had been registered.

Dlamini is expected back in court on 17 August.

Dlamini, Operation Dudula and the Dudula Movement, a separate grouping, have been widely criticised for promoting xenophobic sentiments and vigilantism, as well as taking the law into their own hands.

