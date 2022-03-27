1h ago

Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini's arrest orchestrated by EFF, claims Operation Dudula

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Operation Dudula says there is a political motive behind Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini's arrest.
  • The movement believes there is a sinister plot against him.
  • Dlamini did not appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday as expected.

Operation Dudula believes the EFF pressured the police to arrest one of its leaders, Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini.

The organisations claimed there was a conspiracy to deal with its senior members.

On Friday, its secretary-general, Zandile Dabula, addressed the media outside the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.

Its members were left frustrated after Dlamini did not appear in court as expected. 

Dabula said the police had ambushed Dlamini.

READ | Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini to spend weekend behind bars

"They immediately pounced on Lux after his interview with Kaya FM on Thursday. Unlike politicians and prominent people in the country, he was never afforded an opportunity to hand himself over to the police accompanied by his lawyer, as it is happening with politicians.

Dabula asked:

Why was he detained at Johannesburg Central police station whereas the case was registered at Dobsonville?

She added the Johannesburg Central police station was infamous for the brutalisation of freedom fighters.

"We tried questioning his detention in Johannesburg. The police told us that they were acting on instructions from the provincial level. He was ambushed by the police. 

"His arrest was a surprise to all of us. We know that the EFF pressured the police to arrest him. The EFF requested that Lux be arrested within seven days [after they opened a case against him]. We didn't expect that he would be arrested the way he was. 

"We believe that the EFF pressured the police to arrest him. It looks like they [police] are under pressure the way things are happening," Dabula said.

She added the police, National Prosecuting Authority and Dlamini's lawyers had debated whether he would be released on Friday or not.  

"If he is not released, I don't know what will happen. South Africa is angry with his arrest. It looks as if [the] EFF is fighting against people fighting crime in the country," Dabula said.  

However, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said: "Dlamini is a pathological liar who needs psychiatric assistance. He is arrested for breaking and entering and malicious damage to property. The Commander In Chief, Julius Malema, has nothing to do with that. Dlamini invokes his name because he seeks popularity. The law must take its course and be decisive on criminality." 

