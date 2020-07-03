21m ago

add bookmark

NHLS fires courier company for risking human life by losing Covid-19 samples

Malibongwe Dayimani
A health worker process for Covid-19 antibodies after getting blood from a patient.
A health worker process for Covid-19 antibodies after getting blood from a patient.
Valerie Macon, AFP
  • Gibela Trade and Invest and their staff's actions were found to be negligent and a risk to human life, said the National Health Laboratory Service.
  • Two courier companies have been roped in to cover its routes with immediate effect.
  • The contract termination comes after Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize publicly called for the company's suspension.
The courier company that lost a cargo of Covid-19 samples in transit on the N2 in the Eastern Cape has been fired for negligence and risking human life, the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) said in a statement.

NHLS chief executive Dr Kamy Chetty said the pathology institution terminated the services of Gibela Trade and Invest with immediate effect.

Chetty said the actions of the courier company and their staff were found to be negligent and a risk to human life.

Announcing the sacking, Chetty said: "The loss of the specimens amounts to a violation of the patient's rights to protection of their medical records, privacy and confidentiality and the right to dignity. It potentially places the lives of those patients and their families at risk as well as those members of the public that may have come into contact with any positive specimens."

On Monday, eNCA reported that a jogger discovered hundreds of test kits on the N2.

READ | 'Dumped' Covid-19 samples fell through bakkie's canvas cover, courier company report suggests

The NHLS told News24 at the time that it had sent a manager to the site to collect the samples.

There were 80 samples in total and the bulk were for Covid-19 testing, it said. Among those were three urgent samples referred from the NHLS laboratory in Bhisho.

An initial report from the courier company suggested that the samples were lost after the bakkie's canvas cover opened without the driver realising it.  

The pathology services institution also said it sent nurses to retest the people whose samples were found on the roadside.

"At a time when our country is dealing with a state of disaster due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these actions are reprehensible and the NHLS has taken swift action to terminate the services of Gibela Trade and Invest," said Chetty. 

Two other courier companies that are already contracted to the NHLS in the Eastern Cape have agreed to take over the routes that were covered by Gibela Trade and Invest.

READ HERE | Mkhize calls for courier company at centre of 'dumped' test samples to be suspended

Tabita Makula, Eastern Cape regional manager at the NHLS, said: "We are grateful to our other courier suppliers for stepping into the gap and assisting us at short notice, their efforts to extend their service so quickly will ensure that specimen transportation will continue with as little disruption as possible".

The sacking comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize publicly called for the company's suspension.

News24 reliably obtained a cellphone number of a director of Gibela Trade and Invest. However, calls continuously went into voicemail without ringing.

Related Links
Mkhize calls for courier company at centre of 'dumped' test samples to be suspended
Covid-19: 179 recovered Eastern Cape pupils discharged from quarantine
'Dumped' Covid-19 samples fell through bakkie's canvas cover, courier company report suggests
Read more on:
nhlsgibela trade and invest courierzweli mkhize­coronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
27% - 3020 votes
Yes, more than one person
24% - 2726 votes
No I don't
49% - 5448 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-0.60)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.34)
ZAR/EUR
19.15
(-0.39)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.67)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.40)
Gold
1775.26
(+0.01)
Silver
17.97
(+0.36)
Platinum
810.00
(+0.43)
Brent Crude
42.92
(+2.64)
Palladium
1900.00
(+0.71)
All Share
54547.92
(-0.13)
Top 40
50238.26
(-0.14)
Financial 15
10165.91
(-0.48)
Industrial 25
76592.53
(+0.57)
Resource 10
50245.40
(-1.03)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

1h ago

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo