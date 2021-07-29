NICD warns Gautengers of rabies outbreak on West Rand

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has warned Gauteng residents of a rabies outbreak on the West Rand.

The outbreak affects areas such as Muldersdrift, Honeydew and Magaliesberg.

Rabies is a disease caused by the rabies virus and is transmitted from animals to humans. Domestic dogs commonly carry the virus, with more than 99% of human deaths caused by dog-mediated rabies, according to the NCID.

The rabies virus is present in the saliva of the affected animal and can be transmitted through bites, scratches or other wounds that break the skin.

Anyone bitten by an animal should immediately seek medical attention, the NICD has warned.

"Will everyone in this area, which includes areas such as Cradle of Humankind, Muldersdrift, Honeydew and Magaliesberg please be very vigilant, and if anyone gets bitten by a domestic, farm or wild animal, they should seek immediate medical attention," the NICD said in a statement.

"To find out what the current recommendations for post-exposure prophylaxis are, call either the Rabies Hotline on 0800 212 552 or the Vaccine Helpline on 0860 160 160 (during office hours)," the NICD said.

