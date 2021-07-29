59m ago

add bookmark

NICD warns Gautengers of rabies outbreak on West Rand

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A cat receives a rabies vaccine.
A cat receives a rabies vaccine.
CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has warned Gauteng residents of a rabies outbreak on the West Rand.

The outbreak affects areas such as Muldersdrift, Honeydew and Magaliesberg.

Rabies is a disease caused by the rabies virus and is transmitted from animals to humans. Domestic dogs commonly carry the virus, with more than 99% of human deaths caused by dog-mediated rabies, according to the NCID.

The rabies virus is present in the saliva of the affected animal and can be transmitted through bites, scratches or other wounds that break the skin.

Anyone bitten by an animal should immediately seek medical attention, the NICD has warned.

READ | Nelson Mandela Bay embarks on anti-rabies vaccination

"Will everyone in this area, which includes areas such as Cradle of Humankind, Muldersdrift, Honeydew and Magaliesberg please be very vigilant, and if anyone gets bitten by a domestic, farm or wild animal, they should seek immediate medical attention," the NICD said in a statement.

"To find out what the current recommendations for post-exposure prophylaxis are, call either the Rabies Hotline on 0800 212 552 or the Vaccine Helpline on 0860 160 160 (during office hours)," the NICD said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburganimalshealth
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
45% - 1799 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
44% - 1728 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 440 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.67
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.41
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,818.74
+0.6%
Silver
25.38
+1.6%
Palladium
2,650.64
+0.9%
Platinum
1,080.50
+0.9%
Brent Crude
74.74
+0.4%
Top 40
63,080
+1.1%
All Share
69,239
+1.0%
Resource 10
71,525
+1.8%
Industrial 25
88,012
+0.8%
Financial 15
12,902
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

1h ago

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 6: Schoenmaker, Corbett set up dream final, SA hockey...

4h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 6: Schoenmaker, Corbett set up dream final, SA hockey men land 1st win
Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2...

4h ago

Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2 minutes, 20 seconds'
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
SA hockey men launch comeback to sink Germany, register 1st win in Tokyo

2h ago

SA hockey men launch comeback to sink Germany, register 1st win in Tokyo
Most of Australian Olympic athletics team out of isolation after Covid scare

2h ago

Most of Australian Olympic athletics team out of isolation after Covid scare
SA's Schoenmaker, Corbett set up dream Olympic final in 200m breaststroke

4h ago

SA's Schoenmaker, Corbett set up dream Olympic final in 200m breaststroke
SA's Kaylene Corbett fights back tears after PB in Tokyo: 'I can't explain the...

28 Jul

SA's Kaylene Corbett fights back tears after PB in Tokyo: 'I can't explain the feeling'
Bittersweet victory for Soyizwapi: 'It's the toughest tournament I've ever had'

28 Jul

Bittersweet victory for Soyizwapi: 'It's the toughest tournament I've ever had'
How Tatjana Schoenmaker was motivated by Tuks partner Corbett: 'We celebrate each...

28 Jul

How Tatjana Schoenmaker was motivated by Tuks partner Corbett: 'We celebrate each other's victories'
'Pressure is a privilege', says Djokovic of life at the top

28 Jul

'Pressure is a privilege', says Djokovic of life at the top
End of the road for South Africa as Mexico claims convincing win at Tokyo Olympics

28 Jul

End of the road for South Africa as Mexico claims convincing win at Tokyo Olympics
SA's Schoenmaker smashes another Olympic record, joined by Corbett in 200m...

28 Jul

SA's Schoenmaker smashes another Olympic record, joined by Corbett in 200m breaststroke SFs
Fiji outgun New Zealand to defend Olympic rugby sevens title

28 Jul

Fiji outgun New Zealand to defend Olympic rugby sevens title
Tatjana Schoenmaker reflects on emotional silver win: 'I couldn't keep it in'

28 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker reflects on emotional silver win: 'I couldn't keep it in'
Blitzboks dominate USA to finish 5th at Olympic Sevens

28 Jul

Blitzboks dominate USA to finish 5th at Olympic Sevens
Djokovic rolls at Olympics as Medvedev suffers in extreme heat

28 Jul

Djokovic rolls at Olympics as Medvedev suffers in extreme heat
Olympics Football | What SA U23s require to qualify for quarter-finals

28 Jul

Olympics Football | What SA U23s require to qualify for quarter-finals
Blitzboks down Australia in consolation match, set to duel USA for 5th-place

28 Jul

Blitzboks down Australia in consolation match, set to duel USA for 5th-place
Chad le Clos offers 'no excuses' after 5th-place finish in Tokyo: 'It hurts a lot'

28 Jul

Chad le Clos offers 'no excuses' after 5th-place finish in Tokyo: 'It hurts a lot'
No podium for Chad le Clos as he finishes 5th in 200m butterfly final

28 Jul

No podium for Chad le Clos as he finishes 5th in 200m butterfly final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo