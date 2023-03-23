1h ago

Nice joke, says Cederberg speaker on police complaint by EFF over monkey social media post

Marvin Charles
Billy Claasen, Executive Director at Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation and Nazier Paulsen (EFF MP).
Supplied
  • The EFF has laid a criminal complaint against Cederberg speaker John Hayes. 
  • Hayes shared a picture of a troop of monkeys on top of a car on social media under the words, "Be careful. The EFF strike started".
  • ActionSA's Western Cape chairperson, Michelle Wasserman, has also lodged a complaint of hate speech with the SA Human Rights Commission.

The EFF in the Western Cape has laid a criminal complaint against the DA speaker of the Cederberg Municipality, John Hayes, for a social media post referring to party members as monkeys. 

The post, which Hayes has since deleted, depicted a picture of a troop of monkeys sitting on top of a car, seemingly trying to steal a hubcap, with the words, "Be careful. The EFF strike started".

Hayes shared the post on his Facebook profile following the EFF's national shutdown on Monday.

The post has since been deleted. 

On Thursday, EFF members laid a complaint against Hayes with the police for his remarks. 

EFF MPL Nazier Paulsen said: "We want to send a clear message that a South Africa under an EFF government will be a truly non-racist society where the dignity of every South Africa is protected."

Paulsen added the party would ensure every avenue was exhausted to remove Hayes from his position.

Cederberg speaker John Hayes.
Facebook Facebook/ John Hayes

"He views us as monkeys. Does he also view black members of the DA as monkeys? We will ensure that every avenue is exhausted to remove him from a position which is supposed to treat all parties equally and fairly."

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed a case had been opened. 

"This office can confirm that a crimen injuria case was registered for investigation earlier today [Thursday] at Cape Town Central police station. Investigations continue," he said. 

Approached for comment regarding the police case, Hayes said: "Criminal charges for what? Nice joke."

He has maintained the post was more like a "funny video" with a little monkey taking off a hubcap from a car.

Hayes added:

I can't see why they want to pursue me?
 

Meanwhile, Billy Claasen, the executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, has laid a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

ActionSA's Western Cape chairperson, Michelle Wasserman, also lodged a complaint of hate speech with the SAHRC.

Wasserman said: "ActionSA has therefore requested that the SAHRC institute action against Hayes in the Equality Court. As the speaker of the Cederberg council, Hayes has a special duty to uphold the integrity of the council."

effactionsawestern capecape towncrime and courts
