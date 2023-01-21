10m ago

add bookmark

Nigerian consulate's lights turned on after agreeing to pay R406 000 electrical bill

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and City Power officials outside the Nigerian consulate in Illovo on Wednesday.
Members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and City Power officials outside the Nigerian consulate in Illovo on Wednesday.
PHOTO: Alex Patrick/News24
  • Power was returned to the Nigerian consulate in Johannesburg.
  • The electricity was cut after they failed to pay a R406 000 bill.
  • City Power is embarking on a city-wide debt collection effort to claw back the R4 billion it is owed.

The Nigerian consulate in Johannesburg can switch its lights on again after making arrangements to pay its R406 000 electrical bill.

The consulate was switched off on Wednesday during a three-day effort by City Power to collect revenue owed by residents and businesses in Region E.

The bulk electricity supplier is owed R4 billion in unpaid bills, and defaulting businesses and residents in Region E owe it R363 million. 

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said it hoped to retrieve R36 million of this debt during the three-day blitz.

The Nigerian consulate in Illovo was first on the list of businesses to be visited by City Power and the Johannesburg Metro on Wednesday.

But when officials drove up to the consulate, it shut the gates and refused entry to the property.

READ | City Power cuts off Nigerian consulate's electricity over unpaid bill of more than R400 000

When it was clear the officials were not going to meet with City Power, the entity cut off the consulate's electricity.

Mangena said the electricity had been switched back on after members of the consulate met with City Power at its offices in Kew.

He said they had arranged to pay the rest of the bill by the end of the month.

"They had a lack of consistency in paying their bill. For example, last month, they paid for six months, and the year before, they paid for only one month. And before then, they paid for only three months."

Mangena estimated the operation had managed to recover around R10 million so far.

"We are encouraged that more businesses and residential customers in the area have been visiting our service delivery centre to pay their debts, make arrangements, or enquire on how they can fix their accounts. We appeal to others to do the same, so that they do not find themselves on the wrong side [of another debt recovery operation]," he said.

City Power will conduct similar operations in the other six regions of Johannesburg. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city powergautengjohannesburgservice delivery
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
45% - 988 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
13% - 293 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
42% - 933 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.12
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.20
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.62
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
1,042.00
+0.9%
Palladium
1,737.03
-0.6%
Gold
1,926.20
0.0%
Silver
23.94
0.0%
Brent Crude
87.63
+1.7%
Top 40
73,193
-0.2%
All Share
79,270
-0.3%
Resource 10
78,250
-0.5%
Industrial 25
100,318
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,010
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity

20 Jan

WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery

18 Jan

‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery
First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023

18 Jan

First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo