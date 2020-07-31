1h ago

add bookmark

Crime stats: 9 deaths from bullying in schools - that's more than the number of prison fight murders

Sarah Evans
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • Nine murders were the result of bullying at school.
  • Common assaults as a result of bullying at school exceeded the number of common assaults from prison fights.
  • The numbers do not take into account violent crimes where the causative factors were unknown.

Nine murders have been committed as a result of bullying in schools in 2019-2020, the latest crime statistics show. This is more than the number of murders caused by prison fighting and muthi-related incidents.

The number of assaults resulting from bullying at schools is also greater than those resulting from robberies, prison fights, rape-related incidents and taxi-related violence, at 546 cases.

The results, released by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday, show an overall increase of 1.4% in murders in the previous financial year, from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020. In total, there were 21 325 murders over that time period.

Included in the statistics released is a list of the causative factors which contribute to various violent crimes. However, the police said this was not exhaustive, as some police dockets did not specify what the causative factors were.

There were nine murders related to bullying at sch

Arguments

Arguments or misunderstandings not related to domestic violence, topped the list of reasons for violent crimes. This includes the categories common assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), attempted murder and murder.

According to the statistics, 3 447 murders resulted from arguments, while more than 37 000 common assaults resulted from the same.

There were more than 31 600 assaults with intent to do grievous bodily harm resulting from arguments and 2 974 attempted murders.

There were more than 1 400 murders related to domestic incidents (where the victims and perpetrators were in a relationship), with over 21 000 assaults.

Mob justice or vigilantism was the cause of more murders than robberies, at 1 202 and 1061 murders respectively.

There were more than 900 gang-related murders and 40 common assaults. Witchcraft-related assaults were at 46 cases, while ethnic conflict or racism resulted in 38 assaults, 19 assaults with intent to do grievous bodily harm and zero murders.

Questions

However, questions were likely to be raised regarding the accuracy of some of these statistics, particularly those related to ethnic conflict.

For example, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said in Parliament last year that 12 people were killed during the xenophobic violence that flared up in September 2019, while the crime stats said there have been no murders related to ethnic conflict.

Related Links
Lesufi to visit Pretoria school where 5 pupils allegedly cut off 12-year-old's finger
Ga-Rankuwa pupil released on warning has 'track record' of bullying, court hears
Bullying video: Ga-Rankuwa schoolgirl released under strict conditions
Read more on:
bheki celecrimebullyingxenophobia
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who should have replaced Sergio Perez at this weekend's British GP?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sebastian Vettel - At least he'll get a taste of what the 2021 car will be like
28% - 82 votes
Nico Hulkenberg - He's been with the team before
20% - 57 votes
Fernando Alonso - A true racer, and the fastest Spaniard around
37% - 108 votes
Jenson Button - Any team can benefit from a champion driver
15% - 42 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.93
(-1.31)
ZAR/GBP
22.27
(-1.51)
ZAR/EUR
20.05
(-0.97)
ZAR/AUD
12.16
(-0.91)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.76)
Gold
1966.90
(+0.56)
Silver
24.03
(+2.43)
Platinum
907.00
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
43.55
(-1.91)
Palladium
2078.00
(-0.91)
All Share
56061.22
(+0.39)
Top 40
51688.95
(+0.46)
Financial 15
10286.89
(-1.35)
Industrial 25
74990.15
(+0.87)
Resource 10
55763.21
(+0.65)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo