Nine firearms, 400 rounds of ammunition seized after farmer allegedly shot up car

Limpopo police arrested a farmer for the possession of nine firearms and more than 400 rounds of ammunition.

The farmer allegedly threatened a farm occupant before shooting at his car.

The arrest was one of more than 2 300 made in the province between Christmas and New Year's Day.

Limpopo police have arrested a man for the possession of more than 400 rounds of ammunition after he allegedly shot at a motor vehicle.



On Sunday, police responded to a report from Farm Watch in Makhado of a shooting incident on a farm in the area.

On arrival, police found that a 59-year-old man had allegedly threatened one of the farm occupants. He subsequently shot at his motor vehicle, damaging it, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

At the scene, the officers found nine firearms – four of which were illegal – and 401 rounds of ammunition of different calibres.

"The suspect, who is said to be the farm owner, was immediately arrested. [The firearms and ammunition] were all confiscated and will be subjected to ballistic examination," said Mojapelo.

The man is expected to appear in the Louis Trichardt Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The arrest was one of more than 2 300 made by Limpopo police between Christmas and New Year's Day.

A total of 2 330 people were arrested for various offences, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, rape, sexual assault, common robbery, stock theft, motor vehicle theft, public drinking and the illegal trade in liquor.

Police also seized 2 022 sticks of counterfeit cigarettes, 61 dangerous weapons, 1 000 grams of cocaine powder, 426 grams of Nyaope, 1 469 936ml of liquor and eight stolen vehicles.

