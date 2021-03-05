Nine in court for allegedly defrauding Tshwane municipality of R53m

Nine people are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday in connection with a R53 million fraud case.

The suspects, who were taken into custody on Thursday, allegedly defrauded the City of Tshwane Municipality of millions, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

"It is alleged that in December 2019 R53 million was stolen from the municipality after the system was allegedly hacked. Cash was transferred to different bank accounts, including that of Ayakhula Trading. The former directors of the company… were arrested immediately after the fraudulent transaction," Mogale said.

The company has also allegedly been implicated in similar fraudulent activity in which a R1 billion JSE Trustee account was targeted, Mogale said.

The suspects, aged 23 to 60, will be charged with fraud and corruption, along with the two company directors.

"The fight against looting of the municipality funds that cripple service delivery will continue until the perpetrators are prosecuted," Mogale added.

