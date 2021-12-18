45m ago

Nine killed as bakkie carrying 27 people overturns in Mpumalanga

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
Nine people died when an overloaded overturned on Moloto Road, Mpumalanga. Photo Supplied.
Nine people died when an overloaded overturned on Moloto Road, Mpumalanga. Photo Supplied.

Nine people died and 18 others were injured when the bakkie they were traveling in overturned between Kwaggafontein and Moeti along the accident-prone Moloto Road in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the bakkie had been overloaded with 27 passengers.

"The deceased are all males and they were passengers. The seriously injured people include the driver," he said.

"It is believed that the driver of the vehicle may have lost control and the vehicle veered off the road before crashing on the side. The investigation into the crash is already underway. Overloading is one of things that the probe will look into."

Seven men died on the scene and two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC Vusi Shongwe sent condolences to the families of the deceased and urged motorist to abide by the rules of the road.

Shongwe plans to visit the victims' families on Sunday.

