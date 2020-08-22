30m ago

Nine men arrested for killing of female KZN cop

Nicole McCain
A woman has been arrested.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested nine people in connection with the murder of a police officer.
  • Constable Thandekile Promise Sikhakhane was shot in Ezakheni after giving two women a lift home.
  • Her service firearm was stolen during the attack, as well the cellphones and wallets of her passengers.

Nine people have been arrested for the murder of a police officer in KwaZulu-Natal.

Constable Thandekile Promise Sikhakhane was murdered in Ezakheni on Tuesday night.

She was on route to work, in her private motor vehicle and dressed in full police uniform, when she offered a lift to two women who were hitchhiking at a local garage, said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

While approaching the home of one at the women in B Section, Ezakheni, the vehicle came under fire from unknown assailants.

"Constable Sikhakhane immediately stopped her vehicle and attempted to draw her firearm, however, the suspects opened the vehicle door and shot her before she [could] do so," says Naicker.

They then stole Sikhakhane’s firearm and robbed the passengers of their wallets and cellphones, before fleeing.

"Paramedics certified Constable Sikhakhane dead on the scene. Police found eight x 9mm spent cartridges and one bullet head at the scene. Colleagues of Constable Sikhakhane who attended the scene vowed to work around the clock until her killers were found," Naicker said.

The investigating team from Ezakheni SAPS and Crime Intelligence made a breakthrough on Friday morning and arrested the first suspect. He was found in possession of Sikhakhane’s firearm.

On the same day, a further eight men were arrested and the suspected murder weapon was seized by police. Police also seized six cellphones from the suspects.

The nine men, aged between 19 and 44, will face charges of murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen property.

