Nine men detained for Nkandla mosque robbery, more arrests imminent

Nine men were arrested for allegedly robbing worshippers of cash, cellphones and other valuables at a mosque in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

It is alleged that the men arrived at the mosque in several cars and held up congregants at about 12:45, a time coinciding with Friday congregational prayers.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the men were all armed.

"Police [in] Nkandla were notified and immediately mobilised all available police officers and other law enforcement agencies. With the assistance of the community, police were able to locate a sedan and minibus taxi that [the men] used to flee [from] the scene," he said.

The two cars were intercepted in different locations and nine people, aged 24 to 33, were arrested.

Police officers confiscated three 9mm pistols as well as cash and cellphones.

Naicker told News24 the investigation was ongoing to determine the amount of money stolen.

"Detectives expect to make more arrests soon. The arrested men have been detained, pending their imminent court appearance," he said.



