57m ago

Share

Nine more people, including cop, arrested after R36m stolen from dead man's bank account

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Hawks made more arrests in connection with a fraud case involving R36 million stolen from a dead man's account.
The Hawks made more arrests in connection with a fraud case involving R36 million stolen from a dead man's account.
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images, Netwerk24
  • Nine more people have been arrested in an investigation into the theft of R36 million stolen from the bank account of a dead man.
  • The man, a foreign businessman, died in an accident.
  • A police officer was among the nine people.

A dead man tells no tales, but paper trails in his name can speak volumes on his behalf.

That much seems to be true in a case the Hawks are investigating in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo, in which a police officer was arrested.

The officer was among nine people, aged 35 to 48, who were arrested this week in connection with the theft of more than R36 million from a dead man.

They were arrested during a Hawks takedown operation, dubbed "Tit for Tat'', which started on Monday, and join four others who were arrested previously in connection with the allegations.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke, said: "The first accused person to be arrested in this case was the First National Bank (FNB) employee based in Makhado, Thabiso Matenda, 29.

He added:

It is alleged that Matenda opened a profile of a deceased client on 25 April 2022 without any authorisation and stole R36 989 052.67.

"The deceased, a foreign national businessman who was based in South Africa, reportedly died in a fatal vehicle accident on 24 April 2022. The stolen money was transferred into the new different bank accounts that were created, and the money was squandered."

Then, three others were arrested: Moses Banda, 48, who is believed to be the mastermind, as well as Johannesburg couple, Nomaphelo Sethi, 28, and Rody Martial Nzeya, 43.

The nine people who were arrested this week will join them in the dock.

READ | GBV complaint leads to arrest of couple in connection with R36 million theft case

News24 previously reported that the couple was allegedly given R6 million. They were arrested in Johannesburg in July when they fought over the money after they had reportedly been asked to give it back.

"When the girlfriend went to the police in Johannesburg to open a case of assault against her boyfriend, the police discovered that the money they were fighting for was actually stolen and Limpopo Hawks were investigating the matter," Maluleke said.

The provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Major General Gopz Govender, said: "We are going to arrest all those who are involved in this case. We believe that all the accused will be convicted and given harsh sentences."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawkslimpopopolokwanepolicecrimecrime and courtsfraud
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
79% - 4355 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
21% - 1189 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.46
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
24.37
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.94
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.89
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.9%
Platinum
1,002.13
-1.3%
Palladium
1,406.30
+0.5%
Gold
1,979.84
+0.1%
Silver
23.93
+0.2%
Brent Crude
74.28
+2.3%
Top 40
72,211
+2.2%
All Share
77,312
+2.0%
Resource 10
71,075
+3.1%
Industrial 25
105,259
+2.2%
Financial 15
14,716
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo