Nine people arrested after man killed in suspected mob justice attack

Nine people have been arrested for suspected mob justice.
PHOTO: Michele D'ottavio, EyeEm, Getty Images

Nine people were arrested after a man died as a result of a suspected mob justice attack in North West.

The 40-year-old man had been accused of kidnapping and raping a minor at his home.

On 10 August, residents of Extension 8, Jouberton, near Klerksdorp, searched for a nine-year-old girl, who had been reported missing the previous day at the local police station. 

Some of the people arrested were accused of finding a man they believed to be responsible for the girl's disappearance. He was assaulted with stones, sjamboks and other objects. 

ALSO READ | Two men jailed after demanding bribes from foreign farmworkers for papers

According to North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani, the police were called to the scene and the man was rescued. He was admitted to hospital, where he later died, she said. 

Besides opening a murder case, a case of malicious damage to property was also opened after those present allegedly stabbed and damaged the tyres of a police Nissan bakkie, after which it was torched.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Funani said three people were arrested on 19 August, and charged with malicious damage to property. Six more were arrested on Wednesday and are expected to appear in the same court on Friday on a charge of murder.

