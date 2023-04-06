Nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers killed in shootout with Gauteng police

Nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a gun battle with police on Thursday.

Three others were wounded.

Allegations are that the men had hidden in a house that belongs to a parolee.

The Sebokeng house where nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a shootout with police this week belongs to a parolee, according to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Eight of the suspected robbers were killed at the house on Thursday morning, and the ninth died of his injuries in hospital.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, three others who were wounded are in hospital.

"These suspects are believed to be behind a spate of cash-in-transit heists in Gauteng and surrounding areas," she said.

Speaking at the scene, Cele said the police needed to work harder with Department of Justice and Correctional Services after it was alleged that the house belonged to a parolee.

"We need to work harder with our colleagues as to [how we handle] this situation of parolees? It does look like they are giving us extra problems as parolees," he said.

He urged residents to report suspicious activities in communities, and pointed out that a tip-off from residents led them to the house.

"We are calling on communities to keep helping us because the information given by members of the community has helped us. We are very much thankful; they must continue to let us know when there are these funny movements of these funny people known in a particular community."

Cele added that it was worrying that AR-15s, which are usually used by private security companies, were often found at crime scenes.