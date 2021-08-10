32m ago

add bookmark

Ninow's appeal reflects perpetrator-centric nature of criminal justice system - organisation

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow sits inside the dock at the North Gauteng High Court. (Phill Magakoe, Gallo Imgaes, file)
Convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow sits inside the dock at the North Gauteng High Court. (Phill Magakoe, Gallo Imgaes, file)
  • The organisation Women and Men against Child Abuse (WMACA) says Nicholas Ninow's appeal reflects the perpetrator-centric nature of the criminal justice system.
  • This after he was granted leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence by the Supreme Court of Appeal.
  • WMACA is calling for a transparent process "of what happens in the whole chain of justice".

Convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow's appeal is a reflection of the perpetrator-centric nature of the criminal justice system, organisation Women and Men against Child Abuse (WMACA) said on Tuesday.

This after news broke that Ninow, infamously known as the Dros Rapist, had been granted leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence after petitioning the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) directly. 

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed to News24 that Ninow had petitioned the SCA directly after leave to appeal was refused by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in March last year. 

READ | Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow granted leave to appeal by the SCA

He had petitioned the Bloemfontein court directly in December last year and was granted access to appeal. However, appeal papers have not yet been filed.

WMACA said it found this development concerning and deeply detrimental to the confidence that victims should have in the processes of the criminal justice system.

Its founding member and senior director, Miranda Jordan, said:

You can have leave to appeal on certain crimes, but we believe you should not be granted leave to appeal on crimes like rape and murder because the victims never get a second chance at not being raped or murder.

In 2019, Ninow was found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September 2018.

He was subsequently sentenced to life in prison for the rape, five years for defeating the ends of justice, and an additional five years for the possession of an illegal substance, News24 reported.

ALSO READ | Dros Rapist Nicholas Ninow caught with cellphone in prison

WMACA argued the appeals process seemingly happened without the consultation of the families, and it "minimises the journey the victims endured when they undertook to engage the criminal justice system".

"As WMACA, we have called for a transparent process of what happens in the whole chain of justice. If witnesses are called to testify during a trial, and victim impact statements are considered, the same should be applicable at appeal, as well as parole. 

"With due respect to the legal processes of the republic, WMACA is of the opinion that the system is desensitised and blind to the plight of the hideous violence children are forced to survive in South Africa," it said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nicholas ninowcourtsgbv
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What should SA do to get more people over 35 to receive the Covid-19 vaccination?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Factual information about the safety of vaccines should be more freely available.
27% - 133 votes
Religious leaders should be more involved.
5% - 23 votes
Arrest and prosecute people who manufacture and spread false information.
25% - 121 votes
Community leaders and public figures should be vaccinated in public.
11% - 55 votes
The government should make mobile clinics available for door-to-door vaccination.
31% - 152 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.81
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.49
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.36
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,729.03
-0.0%
Silver
23.35
-0.4%
Palladium
2,653.00
+1.7%
Platinum
1,000.50
+1.8%
Brent Crude
69.04
-2.4%
Top 40
63,541
+1.7%
All Share
69,602
+1.4%
Resource 10
69,350
+0.0%
Industrial 25
89,841
+3.5%
Financial 15
13,538
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

7h ago

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

12h ago

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo