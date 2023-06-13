28m ago

Share

Ninth accused in Bester trial wants to consult with family regarding legal representation

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Xanda Moyo.
Xanda Moyo.
Silindelo Masikane
  • Xanda Moyo appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. 
  • He faces charges of fraud, violation of a body, harbouring and concealing an escaped offender, and assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody.
  • His case was postponed to 20 June. 

The ninth person arrested in connection with Thabo Bester's escape from prison asked the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for a postponement for him to contact his family regarding his legal representation.

"Can I be given time to contact my family? If it is possible?" Xanda Moyo told the court.

Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi asked Moyo when he could contact his family.

Moyo responded by saying: "I can contact them anytime."

Khabisi cautioned Moyo to be certain about appointing his own legal representation because Legal Aid SA could assist him "free of charge".

"I just want you to be certain that there is Legal Aid SA that you may make use of. They will assist you free of charge."

Moyo briefly appeared in court following his arrest in Johannesburg on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Thabo Bester and the 'Oprah Winfrey' jet: Dr Pashy details the scam that may have funded an escape

He faces charges of fraud, violation of a body, harbouring and concealing an escaped offender, and assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody.

Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko told the court the State would apply for the case to be postponed for bail information.

"For that purpose, I would request that the matter be postponed to 20 June when the others will also be appearing.

"Depending on whether he applies for bail on 20 June, we would then have arranged a date for his bail application, if he so wishes to apply for bail.

"I would also want him to be certain about the language because he is a Zimbabwean and I can follow from his responses that he is not that good in Zulu as he claims he is speaking. He must be certain," Matlhoko said.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Moyo told the court his home language was Ndebele, but he opted for Zulu because it was "close to Ndebele".

Khabisi told the court: "I think a Ndebele interpreter will have to be arranged for purposes of the proceedings."  

The magistrate granted Moyo's request to consult with his relatives about his legal representation.

The case was postponed to 20 June 2023.

Moyo will appear alongside Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her father, Zolile Sekeleni, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, and Nastassja Jansen.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thabo besternandipha magudumanabloemfonteinfree statecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you still use the South African Post Office to send and deliver parcels?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, their postal services are notoriously unreliable
76% - 2332 votes
Yes, for overseas deliveries from time to time
3% - 81 votes
Sapo is only good for licence renewals and payment services
21% - 646 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

3h ago

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

2h ago

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.54
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.37
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.02
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.57
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
982.41
-0.8%
Palladium
1,352.53
-0.5%
Gold
1,952.43
-0.3%
Silver
23.94
-0.5%
Brent Crude
71.84
-4.1%
Top 40
72,488
+2.1%
All Share
77,813
+2.0%
Resource 10
68,365
+2.6%
Industrial 25
105,365
+2.0%
Financial 15
15,884
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo