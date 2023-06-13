Ninth accused in Bester trial wants to consult with family regarding legal representation

Xanda Moyo appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

He faces charges of fraud, violation of a body, harbouring and concealing an escaped offender, and assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody.

His case was postponed to 20 June.

The ninth person arrested in connection with Thabo Bester's escape from prison asked the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for a postponement for him to contact his family regarding his legal representation.

"Can I be given time to contact my family? If it is possible?" Xanda Moyo told the court.

Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi asked Moyo when he could contact his family.

Moyo responded by saying: "I can contact them anytime."

Khabisi cautioned Moyo to be certain about appointing his own legal representation because Legal Aid SA could assist him "free of charge".

"I just want you to be certain that there is Legal Aid SA that you may make use of. They will assist you free of charge."

Moyo briefly appeared in court following his arrest in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko told the court the State would apply for the case to be postponed for bail information.

"For that purpose, I would request that the matter be postponed to 20 June when the others will also be appearing.

"Depending on whether he applies for bail on 20 June, we would then have arranged a date for his bail application, if he so wishes to apply for bail.

"I would also want him to be certain about the language because he is a Zimbabwean and I can follow from his responses that he is not that good in Zulu as he claims he is speaking. He must be certain," Matlhoko said.

Moyo told the court his home language was Ndebele, but he opted for Zulu because it was "close to Ndebele".

Khabisi told the court: "I think a Ndebele interpreter will have to be arranged for purposes of the proceedings."

The magistrate granted Moyo's request to consult with his relatives about his legal representation.

The case was postponed to 20 June 2023.

Moyo will appear alongside Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her father, Zolile Sekeleni, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, and Nastassja Jansen.