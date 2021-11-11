Nirvana residents relieved that Moti brothers have been safely returned

Residents of Nirvana in Limpopo are relieved that four kidnapped brothers have been returned to their family in Nirvana, Polokwane.

The brothers were kidnapped three weeks ago and were dropped off in Vuwani, more than 150 kilometres away from where they were snatched, on Thursday.

The family has asked for time and space to heal.

Nirvana residents in Polokwane, Limpopo are relieved that four brothers who were kidnapped outside their school three weeks ago, have been reunited with their parents, but they have more questions than answers.



However, the family has asked for time to heal.

Zia, 15, Zayaad, 11, Alaan, 13 and Zidan, 7, were kidnapped on their way to Curro Heuwelkruin by a group of armed men who were traveling in two vehicles.

On Thursday, after weeks of silence, police said the boys were dropped off in Vuwani, about 150 kilometres away from where they had been kidnapped.

On resident, Omar Muhammad, said he feared the worst for the brothers.

"I just didn't know how the whole situation was going to end. All I could do was to pray for the family and their safe return.

TIMELINE | A look at the 22 days it took for kidnappers to release the four Moti brothers

It's all thanks to Almighty Allah that they are back unharmed," Muhammad said.

However, Muhammad added that there still many unanswered questions.

Similar sentiments were expressed by vendor Aziz Khan who said he was relieved but questioned the motive of the kidnappers.

"These people are callous. They did not even want to know the pain they will be causing, not only to the family but to the community and society. They make us live in fear.

"But it's all thanks, the children are back safely and the family is happy. But police should really act to prevent this kind of act in future. It was really scary and painful for all of us," Khan said.

Other residents did not want to be quoted but they called on the police to find the kidnappers.

READ | Moti brothers returned home safely after kidnapping ordeal

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha welcomed the safe return of the brothers. He said the family needed support and space to deal with the whole ordeal and added that support will be provided to them where necessary.

News24 understands that the message about the brothers' return has reached the management of their school and that many of the children have already heard the news.

While the motive for the kidnapping remains unknown, family lawyer Philip Smit earlier hinted that ransom might have been a motive.

News24 also previously reported on community fears that extortion and kidnapping syndicates and gangs were operating in the province.