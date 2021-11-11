11 Nov

add bookmark

Nirvana residents relieved that Moti brothers have been safely returned

accreditation
Russel Molefe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Brothers Zayyad (11), Alaan (13), Zia (15) and Zidan (16). (PHOTO: Facebook)
Brothers Zayyad (11), Alaan (13), Zia (15) and Zidan (16). (PHOTO: Facebook)
  • Residents of Nirvana in Limpopo are relieved that four kidnapped brothers have been returned to their family in Nirvana, Polokwane.
  • The brothers were kidnapped three weeks ago and were dropped off in Vuwani, more than 150 kilometres away from where they were snatched, on Thursday.
  • The family has asked for time and space to heal.

Nirvana residents in Polokwane, Limpopo are relieved that four brothers who were kidnapped outside their school three weeks ago, have been reunited with their parents, but they have more questions than answers.

However, the family has asked for time to heal.

Zia, 15, Zayaad, 11, Alaan, 13  and Zidan, 7, were kidnapped on their way to Curro Heuwelkruin by a group of armed men who were traveling in two vehicles.

On Thursday, after weeks of silence, police said the boys were dropped off in Vuwani, about 150 kilometres away from where they had been kidnapped.

On resident, Omar Muhammad, said he feared the worst for the brothers.

"I just didn't know how the whole situation was going to end. All I could do was to pray for the family and their safe return.

TIMELINE | A look at the 22 days it took for kidnappers to release the four Moti brothers

 It's all thanks to Almighty Allah that they are back unharmed," Muhammad said.

However, Muhammad added that there still many unanswered questions.

Similar sentiments were expressed by vendor Aziz Khan who said he was relieved but questioned the motive of the kidnappers.

"These people are callous. They did not even want to know the pain they will be causing, not only to the family but to the community and society. They make us live in fear.

"But it's all thanks, the children are back safely and the family is happy. But police should really act to prevent this kind of act in future. It was really scary and painful for all of us," Khan said.

Other residents did not want to be quoted but they called on the police to find the kidnappers. 

READ | Moti brothers returned home safely after kidnapping ordeal 

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha welcomed the safe return of the brothers. He said the family needed support and space to deal with the whole ordeal and added that support will be provided to them where necessary.

News24 understands that the message about the brothers' return has reached the management of their school and that many of the children have already heard the news.

While the motive for the kidnapping remains unknown, family lawyer Philip Smit earlier hinted that ransom might have been a motive.

News24 also previously reported on community fears that extortion and kidnapping syndicates and gangs were operating in the province.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
moti brotherspolokwanelimpopoabductions
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 14042 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 2506 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.35
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.51
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.57
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,861.92
+0.7%
Silver
25.20
+2.4%
Palladium
2,065.00
+1.9%
Platinum
1,088.25
+1.5%
Brent Crude
82.64
-2.5%
Top 40
62,382
+1.4%
All Share
69,132
+1.3%
Resource 10
65,140
+4.3%
Industrial 25
89,627
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,118
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo