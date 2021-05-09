14m ago

add bookmark

Njozi the cheetah back at nature reserve after going 'AWOL' for 5 days

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Njozi the cheetah chasing after a gemsbok.
Njozi the cheetah chasing after a gemsbok.
Supplied by City of Tshwane
  • An escaped female cheetah has been sighted hunting in the Rietvlei Nature Reserve.
  • Njozi escaped from the nature reserve on 4 May, launching an immediate search.
  • She slipped through a hole underneath an electric fence that was dug by small animals.

Njozi, the female cheetah which escaped from a nature reserve, has been seen spotted.

She escaped from the Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Pretoria on 4 May.

The City of Tshwane reported the cheetah, which has a tracking collar around its neck, slipped through a hole underneath an electric fence that was dug by smaller animals.

The City expressed excitement on Sunday, saying Njozi was seen attempting to catch a gemsbok in the nature reserve.

"It seems she is back in the reserve. We thank everyone who assisted in helping to search for the cheetah during the week," it added.

READ | Cheetah escapes from Tshwane game reserve

Upon the animal's escape, the municipality warned visitors to the nature reserve and residents in the surrounding areas to be careful, vigilant, and to be on lookout for it.

"Njozi was introduced by the Endangered Wildlife Trust to the reserve as part of its conservation project to enhance cheetah numbers countrywide. It is not clear how the animal escaped. However, it is believed that she may have made use of a hole underneath the fence dug by smaller animals.  

"The fence is electrified, and cheetahs have never managed to exit the nature reserve. The perimeter is patrolled daily, and repairs are done regularly to prevent incidents like this," the City said.

Njozi was first seen outside the nature reserve by a neighbouring landowner.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriaanimals
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 4384 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 4055 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 454 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.05
0.0%
GBP/ZAR
19.67
0.0%
EUR/ZAR
17.10
0.0%
AUD/ZAR
11.03
0.0%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
0.0%
Gold
1,831.32
0.0%
Platinum
1,256.50
0.0%
Silver
27.45
0.0%
Palladium
2,929.64
0.0%
Brent Crude
68.28
+0.3%
Top 40
62,573
+1.4%
All Share
68,520
+1.4%
Resource 10
71,474
+2.1%
Industrial 25
86,856
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,711
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo