Njozi the cheetah back at nature reserve after going 'AWOL' for 5 days

An escaped female cheetah has been sighted hunting in the Rietvlei Nature Reserve.

Njozi escaped from the nature reserve on 4 May, launching an immediate search.

She slipped through a hole underneath an electric fence that was dug by small animals.

She escaped from the Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Pretoria on 4 May.

The City of Tshwane reported the cheetah, which has a tracking collar around its neck, slipped through a hole underneath an electric fence that was dug by smaller animals.

The City expressed excitement on Sunday, saying Njozi was seen attempting to catch a gemsbok in the nature reserve.

"It seems she is back in the reserve. We thank everyone who assisted in helping to search for the cheetah during the week," it added.

Upon the animal's escape, the municipality warned visitors to the nature reserve and residents in the surrounding areas to be careful, vigilant, and to be on lookout for it.

"Njozi was introduced by the Endangered Wildlife Trust to the reserve as part of its conservation project to enhance cheetah numbers countrywide. It is not clear how the animal escaped. However, it is believed that she may have made use of a hole underneath the fence dug by smaller animals.

"The fence is electrified, and cheetahs have never managed to exit the nature reserve. The perimeter is patrolled daily, and repairs are done regularly to prevent incidents like this," the City said.

Njozi was first seen outside the nature reserve by a neighbouring landowner.