Nkangala ANC chair survives eight-hour abduction ordeal

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Chairperson of the ANC in Nkangala, Mpumalanga Speedy Mashilo
Photo by Bongani Mthimunye
  • The chairperson of the ANC in Nkangala, Mpumalanga was abducted in Hokai.
  • Gunmen drove him around in his own car before dumping him near Olifantsfontein hours later.
  • The ANC condemned the incident and appealed for further information.

The chairperson of the ANC in Nkangala, Mpumalanga, was abducted in Hokai on Thursday afternoon and driven across provincial borders before he was dumped near Olifantsfontein in Gauteng about eight hours later.

The party said armed men besieged Speedy Mashilo at around 13:00 while he was driving his double-cab Toyota bakkie in Hokai, between Ekangala and KwaMhlanga.

ANC's Nkangala spokesperson Sello Matshoga said Mashilo was on his way to Sun City at the time.

"When he passed Hokai, he was overtaken by an unknown vehicle. Guns were pointed at him and he was forced to stop," Matshoga said.

The gunmen, who allegedly forced their way into Mashilo's car, sped off and drove to East Rand with him before dropping him off near Olifantsfontein at around 20:00.

They made off with his laptop, bank cards, wallet, money, cellphone and other valuables.

The car was later found abandoned.

The perpetrators are still at large.

READ Eastern Cape post office managers being kidnapped, forced at gunpoint to loot branch safes

"The African National Congress (ANC) in Nkangala region condemns in the strongest possible terms, the hijacking and kidnapping of Comrade Speedy Mashilo. We appeal to members of the public who may have information on the incident or may have spotted the registration number to report the matter to the police," he said,

Matshoga said the incident was reported to the Olifantsfontein police station in Clayville.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo could not comment on the incident at the time of publication.

Read more on:
ancmbombelampumalangacrime
