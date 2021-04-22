38m ago

No active firefighting on Table Mountain following blaze

Nicole McCain
  • Firefighting resources have been scaled back following a wildfire that started on Table Mountain on Sunday.
  • Only small fire crews are still on the mountain monitoring the area for flare-ups.
  • Sections of the Table Mountain National Park remain closed to the public.

After four days of working to douse a runaway wildfire that started in the Rhodes Memorial area of Cape Town on Sunday, firefighters have returned to their bases to take a breather.

As of Thursday morning, there was no active firefighting on Table Mountain, said the City of Cape Town.

Firefighters leave an area with aggressive flames
Firefighters leave an area where the flames become too aggressive.

After a gradual reduction of resources, one five-person crew from the City of Cape Town is active on the mountain, said the City's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

The crew is monitoring the area, he said, along with staff from Working on Fire and SANParks.

The Working on Fire team consists of 18 members, along with a fire truck, Carelse said.

"[This number] might change during the course of the day if seasonal firefighters are deployed," he added.

The fire, which started on Sunday morning, destroyed around 650 hectares of the park, with the blaze ranging from Newlands to Vredehoek. At least 11 buildings were damaged in the fire, including historical buildings at the University of Cape Town and the iconic Mostert Mill in Mowbray.

READ | UCT fire: Students describe how they grabbed textbooks and laptops, and fled

At the height of efforts to control the blaze, more than 250 firefighters were deployed on the front line. They were given aerial support by at least four helicopters when weather permitted.

Western Cape chief director of disaster management and fire and rescue services Colin Deiner has said it is too early to count the cost of the fire.

The costs have been shared by various institutions, including the City, SANParks and the South African National Defence Force.

He said while the fire was effectively extinguished and wouldn't need "serious firefighting operations", crew members would likely remain on the line for the next few days to ensure there were no flare-ups in areas where the undergrowth was still smouldering.

Areas in the northern section of the Table Mountain National Park remain closed to the public. This includes Newlands Forest, Rhodes Memorial, Deer Park and the City Bowl area.

