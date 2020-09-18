37m ago

No bail for Eastern Cape man accused of murdering wife in front of son, 10

Alex Mitchley
A man who allegedly shot and killed his wife has been denied bail.
  • A 38-year-old security guard allegedly murdered his wife by shooting her in front of their 10-year-old son.
  • Following the shooting, Lubabalo Magwebu handed himself over to police. 
  • The court dismissed Magwebu's bail application on the basis that he may interfere with witnesses.

A 38-year-old security guard, accused of murdering his wife in front of their 10-year-old son in Dimbaza in the Eastern Cape, was denied bail on Friday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court dismissed Lubabalo Magwebu's bail application, finding that he may interfere with witnesses.

The court also denied bail as it would give Magwebu, a working security guard, access to a firearm.

READ | Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife and assaulting daughter with panga

It was alleged that toward the end of August, Magwebu and his wife had an argument, which led to her leaving their matrimonial home, NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said.

She moved in with her parents, who also lived in Dimbaza.

"It is further alleged that on Wednesday, 2 September, around 20:00, the two bumped into each other on the streets of Dimbaza in public," Ngcakani said.

"The wife was walking with their 10-year-old son."

READ | Man rapes girlfriend, kills her after she threatens to report him

"It is alleged that an argument erupted between the two and Magwebu drew his firearm and fired several shots at his wife, killing her instantly."

Magwebu later handed himself, and the firearm, over at the Dimbaza police station.

The State argued that Magwebu was likely to interfere or intimidate witnesses, including his son.

The court agreed with the State and denied him bail.

The matter was postponed to 28 October 2020.

