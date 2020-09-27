No bail for man, 25, after brutal attack on 18-year-old woman

A man was denied bail in the Alexandria Magistrate's Court after he severely beat an 18-year-old woman.

The woman is in a critical condition in hospital.

Sean Nicolas Hendricks, 25, was arrested on Thursday evening and faces a charge of attempted murder.

A member of the public reported a suspicious noise coming from a house in the Kwanonqubela township in Alexandria in the Eastern Cape.

"On arrival at the scene, the suspect was in the company of a severely beaten female. The 18-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Port Elizabeth. She is in a critical condition," police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said in a statement on Friday.

The Herald Live reported that the young woman's face was badly injured, leaving her unrecognisable.

The publication reported the victim's eyes were both bruised, her face was swollen, and she had blood below both eyes, on her forehead and above her lip.

In addition, she had at least 20 stab wounds on her shoulders, arms and legs.

A special team of detectives is currently investigating the matter.

