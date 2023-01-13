No bail for teacher who allegedly killed traffic cop who gave him a fine

Bail has been denied to an Eastern Cape teacher who was arrested for allegedly killing a traffic officer who had given him a fine.

Siphesonke Galoshe, 34, a teacher at Tutor Ndamase Senior Secondary School in Libode, appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Galoshe, who was arrested in October, has been charged with murdering traffic officer Daniel Mxoli, 61, who worked for the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality in Mthatha.

He was driving a silver Toyota Tazz when Mxoli pulled him over on 10 October 2022.

"The offence emanated from the traffic officer issuing a fine to Galoshe for the alleged contravention of traffic rules. The traffic officer turned his back on Galoshe, and that was when Galoshe allegedly alighted from his vehicle, took out his rifle and shot and fatally wounded the on-duty civil servant," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

Galoshe allegedly went into hiding at his sister's home in Gqeberha but handed himself over to police four days after the murder.

The case has been postponed to 17 March for further investigation.







