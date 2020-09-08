39m ago

add bookmark

No bail for teen who allegedly killed parents, dragged bodies behind a moving car

Jenni Evans
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A 19-year-old is accused of killing his parents.
A 19-year-old is accused of killing his parents.
Getty Images/Gallo Images
  • A 19-year-old Pampierstad man, accused of killing his parents, was denied bail.
  • Tebogo Segae stands accused of the murders of his parents, Stanley and Elizabeth, on 27 August. 
  • He allegedly dragged their bodies behind a moving car and then dumped them in a veld.

Bail was denied to a 19-year-old Pampierstad, Northern Cape, man, who stands accused of the murder of his parents. 

Tebogo Segae allegedly dragged the bodies of his parents - Stanley and Elizabeth - behind a moving car and dumped them in a veld on 27 August.

He was arrested on the day of the incident.

Mojalefa Senokoatsane, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson for the Northern Cape, said Segae opted to represent himself in court, instead of using legal representation. 

READ | Northern Cape man in court for allegedly murdering parents, dragging them behind vehicle

He faces two counts of murder. 

Senokoatsane said the prosecutor, Dineo Mathule, opposed bail, especially given the nature of the offence. 

The Pampierstad Magistrate's Court refused bail on Tuesday as it believed he did not present compelling reasons that warranted the granting of bail, and it would not be in the best interest of justice to do so. 

Pampierstad is between Vryburg and Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

The case was postponed to 20 October for further investigation.

Related Links
Woman shot while sitting in car in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town
Breakthrough as 2 arrested for allegedly killing, setting alight pregnant KZN teacher in July
Limpopo schoolgirl, 17, found in pool of blood, stabbed several times
Read more on:
mahikengcourts
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1687 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 378 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4426 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1763 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.90
(-1.29)
ZAR/GBP
21.97
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
19.93
(-0.95)
ZAR/AUD
12.20
(-0.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.50)
Gold
1932.10
(+0.09)
Silver
26.65
(-0.68)
Platinum
903.24
(-0.66)
Brent Crude
42.05
(-1.52)
Palladium
2276.00
(-0.21)
All Share
54438.82
(+0.07)
Top 40
50182.96
(-0.00)
Financial 15
9770.85
(+2.77)
Industrial 25
72541.37
(+0.19)
Resource 10
54939.74
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo