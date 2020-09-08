No bail for teen who allegedly killed parents, dragged bodies behind a moving car

A 19-year-old Pampierstad man, accused of killing his parents, was denied bail.

Tebogo Segae stands accused of the murders of his parents, Stanley and Elizabeth, on 27 August.

He allegedly dragged their bodies behind a moving car and then dumped them in a veld.

Tebogo Segae allegedly dragged the bodies of his parents - Stanley and Elizabeth - behind a moving car and dumped them in a veld on 27 August.

He was arrested on the day of the incident.

Mojalefa Senokoatsane, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson for the Northern Cape, said Segae opted to represent himself in court, instead of using legal representation.

He faces two counts of murder.

Senokoatsane said the prosecutor, Dineo Mathule, opposed bail, especially given the nature of the offence.

The Pampierstad Magistrate's Court refused bail on Tuesday as it believed he did not present compelling reasons that warranted the granting of bail, and it would not be in the best interest of justice to do so.

Pampierstad is between Vryburg and Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

The case was postponed to 20 October for further investigation.