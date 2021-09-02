1h ago

add bookmark

No blood alcohol tests conducted on Nelson Mandela Bay mayor after fatal crash

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga has been injured in a crash.
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga has been injured in a crash.
Port Elizabeth Traffic Updates
  • Eastern Cape police say no blood-alcohol tests were performed on anyone involved in the accident in which Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga was injured.
  • Two people died during the crash which occurred after curfew on Saturday.
  • Police are investigating a culpable homicide case.

Blood-alcohol tests were not conducted on Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga, nor on any of the people involved in the crash in which he was injured, according to Eastern Cape police.

The mayor's Mercedes-Benz collided with an Audi at the intersection of St Leonard's Drive and Uitenhage Road at about 23:30 on Saturday. The accident occurred on his 44th birthday.

But police say they don't know whether the mayor had consumed any alcohol that night. They will now have to rely on witnesses to establish whether he had been drinking.

READ Nelson Mandela Bay has acting mayor, as Nqaba Bhanga hospitalised after car accident

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said blood tests were not taken because the priority was to treat the injured, rather than look for a culprit.

She said paramedics arrived at the scene first and treated those who were involved in the crash. 

Van Rensburg added:

As previously explained, the priority at any accident scene is to tend to the injured person. Again, when police arrived, all the injured were being attended to. This case is no different from any other serious accident scenes attended. If the mayor did not sustain any injuries and was not being attended to by paramedics and there were allegations at the scene that he was under the influence of alcohol, then a blood test would have been done to confirm that he was driving under the influence.

Van Rensburg also said:

The investigation is still ongoing and if the allegation is that he was under the influence of alcohol, statements will be obtained from witnesses to this effect. Once the investigation is complete, the docket will be sent to the senior public prosecutor for a decision whether to charge or not.

The two people in the Audi, Sandile Ronald Sociko, 39, and Nonzwakazi Maho, 44, were later declared dead.

The mayor was seriously injured and is in high care.

He underwent surgery on Sunday evening to stop internal bleeding. 

According to the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, he remains sedated, his condition is stable and he is steadily improving. 

Meanwhile, the DA, of which Bhanga is a member, has urged the public to stop speculating about the accident and allow police to investigate the matter.

ALSO READ DA urges public, rivals not to speculate about Nelson Mandela Bay mayor's curfew-breaking car crash

But political rivals from the Good party wasted no time ripping into Bhanga and calling him an unguided missile. The party demanded to know why he was out after the 22:00 curfew.

Police are probing a culpable homicide case and added that the investigation would reveal whether they should add a curfew-related charge under the Disaster Management Act.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nqaba bhangaeastern capeeast londonaccidents
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools drop Life orientation from high school to save the 2021 academic year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely, let's remove another elective subject too
27% - 1112 votes
Yes, it's not a necessary subject at this stage of the pandemic
42% - 1759 votes
No, students need to learn these skills somewhere
31% - 1318 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.34
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.77
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.99
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.59
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,815.54
+0.1%
Silver
24.20
+0.2%
Palladium
2,449.42
+0.1%
Platinum
1,004.00
+0.0%
Brent Crude
71.59
-0.1%
Top 40
60,114
-0.8%
All Share
66,436
-0.8%
Resource 10
62,999
-1.2%
Industrial 25
84,187
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,409
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo