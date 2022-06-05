No casualties or injuries in Durban hospital fire, investigation into cause launched

A fire broke out in one of the wards of the Life Chatsmed Hospital on Sunday morning.

No injuries or casualties have been reported.

Engineers and local authorities are in the process of investigating the cause of the fire.

According to Life Healthcare regional manager Bhaviksha Maharaj, all evacuation and emergency protocols were properly followed when the blaze started on Sunday morning.

There were no casualties or injuries reported among patients or staff.



"Patients have been safely evacuated to sister hospitals in the area," Maharaj said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and hospital engineers and local fire authorities are investigating.

Netcare 911 paramedics spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the fire had been contained and the gas isolated. No further danger was anticipated.







