No clean sweep: Mpumalanga man sentenced for stealing R950 while cleaning up CIT robbery scene

An Mpumalanga man has been sentenced to pay a R500 fine after he stole R950 from a cash-in-transit robbery scene.

The Hazyview Magistrate's Court on Friday sentenced Timothy Mashego after he pleaded guilty to theft and was found guilty.

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala, there was a CIT robbery on the R40 road in Hazyview on 25 January.

READ | Alleged cash-in-transit robbers linked to R4.2m heists appear in court

Mashego had been contracted by the South African National Roads Agency Limited to clean the road.

"[Mashego] managed to access one safe that was damaged but not completely destroyed and stole R950 from it," said Tshabalala.

"Unbeknownst to the accused he was seen stealing the cash by a witness. Mashego was then arrested."



