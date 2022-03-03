1h ago

No confidence motions in president, Cabinet: Mapisa-Nqakula set to provide dates in a week's time

Jan Gerber
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
  • Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will say in a week when the motions of no confidence in the president and Cabinet will be heard.
  • There is still no certainty where the National Assembly will convene for plenaries.
  • Mapisa-Nqakula wants an update on the public works department's assessment of the damage to Parliament.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is still considering the ATM's motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and the DA's motion of no confidence in Cabinet.

She told the National Assembly Programming Committee on Thursday morning that "discussions" on the motions were at "advanced stages".

She said she would provide the dates, on which the motions would be heard, at the committee's meeting the following week. 

Meanwhile, Parliament is still trying to find a space for 400 members of the National Assembly to have their plenary meetings in the aftermath of the fire on 2 January that razed the National Assembly Chamber.

The State of the Nation Address (SONA) and the debate following it were accommodated in the Cape Town City Hall, albeit not all MPs could attend.

Subsequent plenaries have been held at the Good Hope Chamber, which can accommodate only a small number of MPs.

The chief whips met earlier this week in a closed meeting (as is their practice) to discuss possible venues for National Assembly sittings.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina provided feedback to the programming committee.

She said that, in addition to the Cape Town International Convention Centre and the City Hall, they are also considering the facilities of universities in the Cape Town area, as well as community halls, including those at the three parliamentary villages.

Clear costs analyses still need to be done.

She said moving Parliament from Cape Town is a long-term discussion.

Mapisa-Nqakula said assessing the extent of the damage to the parliamentary buildings was taking very long.

She said there was talk that some parts of the buildings could be used, but she would find out from the public works department what the status was.

She said: 

Because they are taking long in their assessment.

The ATM lodged its motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa in early 2020.

It was scheduled to be heard by the end of that year but was delayed as the ATM challenged the then-speaker Thandi Modise's decision to reject a secret ballot for the vote on the motion.

Mapisa-Nqakula has already indicated that the vote on the motion will not be secret. 

Last month, during the SONA debate, DA leader John Steenhuisen announced that he had lodged a motion of no confidence in Cabinet. If this motion should pass, Ramaphosa would not be removed. 

If the ATM's motion were to succeed, both Ramaphosa and his Cabinet would be removed. 


