'No country has the right to sanction a person without evidence' - SA man vows to fight US sanction

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
Alleged kingpin Farhad Hoomer hides his face while being escorted out of the Verulam Magistrate’s Court by his attorney, Yusuf Cassim, yesterday. (PHOTO: Kerushun Pillay)
Kerushun Pillay
Kerushun Pillay
  • Farhad Hoomer says he will fight sanctions imposed on him by the US treasury department. 
  • He has been sanctioned for allegedly playing a central role in securing financial aid for the terror organisation Islamic State
  • He says the South African government is working with the US to unlawfully target him.

Farhad Hoomer, one of four men sanctioned by the US treasury department, has expressed shock at the decision and has vowed to fight it.

On Wednesday, Hoomer told News24: "I have never been convicted of any crime whatsoever and therefore, no country has the right to sanction a person without evidence or due process."

The four men have been sanctioned for allegedly playing a central role in securing financial aid for the terror organisation Islamic State (ISIS), using South Africa's banks and other financial institutions.

On Tuesday night, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) named Hoomer and claimed that:

  • Hoomer (46), established an ISIS cell in Durban;

  • Siraaj Miller (45), is the leader of a group of ISIS supporters in Cape Town;

  • Abdella Hussein Abadigga (48), originally from Ethiopia, recruited young men in South Africa and sent them to a weapons training camp; and

  • Peter Charles Mbaga (46), a Tanzanian citizen, facilitated funds transfers from South Africa.

It means that their assets abroad have been blocked and that all US citizens, companies, or entities are prohibited from dealing with them.

But Hoomer said the sanctions would strengthen his civil suit against the government.

Hoomer and 10 other people are suing the state for R156 million for wrongful arrest in relation to a 2018 Verulam terror attack. One man was killed at Imam Hussain mosque, and various shops were attacked when incendiary devices were placed inside them, causing widespread panic.

The case was struck off the roll in 2020 and the case has remained under investigation without any new developments.

READ | US sanctions SA men, two others for allegedly supporting ISIS, securing funds

When the police swooped in on Hoomer and his co-accused and another five men, they discovered a Tanzanian man chained at a property in Reservoir Hills, Durban, which allegedly belonged to Hoomer. The Tanzanian was allegedly held for ransom.

Hoomer is alleged to have recruited and trained cell members and was in contact with members of ISIS - Democratic Republic of the Congo (ISIS-DRC) and ISIS supporters throughout South Africa. He allegedly raised funds through kidnap-for-ransom operations and the extortion of major businesses, which provided more than R1 million in revenue for his cell.

On Wednesday, Hoomer accused the South African government of colluding with America to punish him unlawfully.  

He said: 

Such further unlawful actions by the SA government, acting in cahoots with these US bullies, will only assist, strengthen and increase my claim for damages against them. We will see if the US government will assist the SA government in paying my damages when I succeed or whether the innocent taxpayers of this country will have to fund such unconstitutional behaviour and incompetence.

He said his lawyers would contest the sanction.

"We hold them (the government) responsible for the misinformation and co-operation with the US. Such actions are clearly unconstitutional, and their and the US' tactics will not pass our constitutional muster."

isisfarhad hoomerkwazulu-natalusterrorism
