47m ago

add bookmark

'No direct evidence' linking smoking with 'severe' Covid-19, but not a good idea, says NICD director

Azarrah Karrim
  • Professor Lucille Blumberg has said while there are no "good studies" to link smoking to severe Covid-19, there could possibly still be a relationship. 
  • This is because of the impact smoking is known to have on the lungs and lung disease.
  • Government banned the sale of tobacco products in March and faced a few court battles since.

There is no direct evidence that links smoking with severe Covid-19 cases. However, given tobacco's impact on the lungs, this could be possible, according to Professor Lucille Blumberg, deputy director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

In a conversation with NICD communications head Sinenhlanhla Jimoh on Friday, Blumberg explained that given smoking's impact on the lungs "there must be some sort of a link" between the two.

The conversation was broadcast live on the NICD's Facebook page.

ANALYSIS | Why is government not collecting statistics on smoking and Covid-19?

"There is no direct and very good information or good studies to link smoking with severe Covid-19, but if [you] consider chronic lung illness and smoking and chronic lung problems are very closely associated, there must be some sort of link," Blumberg said.

She added that given the evidence for smoking and lung disease, "it's not a good idea."

"We can't get good information because unfortunately if you ask somebody who is in hospital waiting for oxygen, 'Do you smoke?', the answer is always 'No' or 'I stopped', but often they stopped yesterday.

"So, we cannot provide that information but I think looking at the evidence between smoking and chronic lung disease, it's not a good idea."

Government has banned the sale of tobacco products during the lockdown, citing a link between smoking and Covid-19.

It said the ban was to reduce potential strain on the health system and saves lives.

During a court case between the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs and the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA), the minister cited international studies on the relationship between smoking and Covid-19.

READ | FITA's court bid to have cigarette ban overturned, dismissed with costs

This evidence suggested a possible increase in the risk of transmission of Covid-19 for smokers, who may also risk suffering from more severe symptoms.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled in favour of government in the case, dismissing FITA's application with costs.

However, government now faces a second legal battle brought by British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa) and nine others.

FITA has also approached the high court to appeal the previous ruling.

Judgment in the appeal bid has been reserved.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
ANALYSIS | Why is government not collecting statistics on smoking and Covid-19?
'There isn’t much merit from a scientific perspective in banning smoking' - top scientist
OPINION | Boom town: Of illicit smokes, smokkelaars and scarcity
Read more on:
nicdlucille blumbergcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
16% - 903 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
45% - 2507 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
39% - 2181 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

2h ago

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul 2020

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
FEEL GOOD | If you can not spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul 2020

FEEL GOOD | If you can not spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo