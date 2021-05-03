No dithering or delays for DA - Steenhuisen says party ready for local govt elections

The DA is ready for the local government elections in October.

According to party leader John Steenhuisen, his party officials have been hard at work preparing various campaigns.

On Monday, Steenhuisen made the announcement in a video broadcast.

DA leader John Steenhuisen believes his party is on track to contest the local government elections in October.

Steenhuisen’s statement comes, however, against the backdrop of the DA’s poor performance in by-elections held last month and in November.

Of 14 by-elections held last month, the DA won one ward and lost another to the ANC.

In November's by-elections last year, the DA lost a large percentage of the vote as well as a ward in its stronghold: the Western Cape.

Bonginkosi Madikizela, the party’s former leader in the Western Cape, the only province the DA governs, resigned last month amid a scandal about his qualifications.

Madikizela was suspended as MEC after an allegation emerged that he lied about obtaining a BCom degree. His government biography indicated that he holds such a degree. He later admitted that he did not finish his degree.

Madikizela's qualifications came under scrutiny after it became known he was one of three people in the running to become the DA's mayoral candidate for Cape Town.

Despite the losses and internal controversies, Steenhuisen said party officials have been hard at work to campaign in unusual Covid-19 circumstances.

In a video broadcast on Monday, Steenhuisen announced the party’s planned virtual rally later this month which he described as historic.



"While senior ANC members like Finance Minister Tito Mboweni are putting out messages on social media asking for the elections to be postponed, and the EFF are still dithering about their readiness to contest the elections, the DA has none of these issues, he said, adding:

We are neither distracted nor confused. We know the only way to effect real change in South Africa is through the power of the vote, and that is why we are marching forward towards 27 October.

Given the concerns around political gatherings becoming Covid-19 super spreader events, Steenhuisen said their virtual rally will showcase their innovation.



"On 22 May we will hold the biggest virtual rally this country has ever experienced. As we demonstrated when we held our party’s last elective congress as well as our policy conference in September and October of last year, the DA is the only party to have stepped seamlessly into this virtual age necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

Steenhuisen believes South Africans are desperate for change.

He spoke of the country’s economy which had been in crisis before Covid-19 hit.

"We had record unemployment numbers, our credit rating was junk status and our economy was in recession. Government's heavy-handed and often senseless response to the pandemic slammed several further nails into the coffin of our shattered economy. To dig our way out of this hole will require the kind of sweeping change that the ANC government simply isn't capable of," he said.



