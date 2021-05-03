55m ago

add bookmark

No dithering or delays for DA - Steenhuisen says party ready for local govt elections

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA leader John Steenhuisen.
DA leader John Steenhuisen.
DA KZN Facebook
  • The DA is ready for the local government elections in October.
  • According to party leader John Steenhuisen, his party officials have been hard at work preparing various campaigns.
  • On Monday, Steenhuisen made the announcement in a video broadcast.

DA leader John Steenhuisen believes his party is on track to contest the local government elections in October.

Steenhuisen’s statement comes, however, against the backdrop of the DA’s poor performance in by-elections held last month and in November.

READ | By-election results: Yet another decline in support for DA

Of 14 by-elections held last month, the DA won one ward and lost another to the ANC.

In November's by-elections last year, the DA lost a large percentage of the vote as well as a ward in its stronghold: the Western Cape.

READ | IEC is 'ready' as Ramaphosa announces election date

Bonginkosi Madikizela, the party’s former leader in the Western Cape, the only province the DA governs, resigned last month amid a scandal about his qualifications.

Madikizela was suspended as MEC after an allegation emerged that he lied about obtaining a BCom degree. His government biography indicated that he holds such a degree. He later admitted that he did not finish his degree.

Madikizela's qualifications came under scrutiny after it became known he was one of three people in the running to become the DA's mayoral candidate for Cape Town.

Despite the losses and internal controversies, Steenhuisen said party officials have been hard at work to campaign in unusual Covid-19 circumstances.

In a video broadcast on Monday, Steenhuisen announced the party’s planned virtual rally later this month which he described as historic.

"While senior ANC members like Finance Minister Tito Mboweni are putting out messages on social media asking for the elections to be postponed, and the EFF are still dithering about their readiness to contest the elections, the DA has none of these issues, he said, adding:

We are neither distracted nor confused. We know the only way to effect real change in South Africa is through the power of the vote, and that is why we are marching forward towards 27 October.

Given the concerns around political gatherings becoming Covid-19 super spreader events, Steenhuisen said their virtual rally will showcase their innovation.

"On 22 May we will hold the biggest virtual rally this country has ever experienced. As we demonstrated when we held our party’s last elective congress as well as our policy conference in September and October of last year, the DA is the only party to have stepped seamlessly into this virtual age necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

READ HERE | Madikizela's resignation was 'honourable' - Steenhuisen

Steenhuisen believes South Africans are desperate for change.

He spoke of the country’s economy which had been in crisis before Covid-19 hit.

"We had record unemployment numbers, our credit rating was junk status and our economy was in recession. Government's heavy-handed and often senseless response to the pandemic slammed several further nails into the coffin of our shattered economy. To dig our way out of this hole will require the kind of sweeping change that the ANC government simply isn't capable of," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dajohn steenhuisenelectionspolitics
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 1623 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 1483 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 174 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.46
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.07
(+0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.42
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.2)
Gold
1,787.49
(+1.0)
Silver
26.44
(+2.0)
Platinum
1,220.00
(+1.4)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,983.50
(+1.6)
All Share
66,492
(-0.7)
Top 40
60,697
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,181
(-1.3)
Industrial 25
85,318
(-0.9)
Resource 10
68,577
(-0.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo