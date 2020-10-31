1h ago

add bookmark

No drones, guns, quad bikes, or taking home pebbles: Cape Town's new nature reserve by-laws

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Rietvlei section of the Table Bay Nature Reserve. (Jenni Evans, News24)
The Rietvlei section of the Table Bay Nature Reserve. (Jenni Evans, News24)
  • The City of Cape Town has clamped down on drones, off-road riding, and taking stones and shells home, in its updated nature reserve by-laws. 
  • The by-laws passed by the council will also give patrolling officers permission to impound troublesome vehicles, boats, and even wandering cats and cattle.
  • Outdoor churches can still hold their services on nature reserves, but must get permission first. 

No drones, rock climbing or taking the pedalo over the lake for late night drinks – these are among the new by-laws that the City of Cape Town’s council passed this week specifically for city nature reserves.

The lengthy set of rules come after a consultation process where the main complaints were about independent monitoring and scientific research in the reserve, as well as dog walking. 

The by-laws, dated Thursday, 29 October, also give "peace officers" a range of powers to enforce compliance. 

READ | Table Mountain cableway reopens: 'We are hoping to see a lot of people coming through'

This includes the "less draconian" verbal warning or compliance notice, a fine, and when necessary, the power to search, seize, and impound. 

The by-law only applies to the City Nature Reserves and not to any National Park, such as the Table Mountain National Park, which has its own rules. It also does not apply to the sea below the high-water mark, but does apply to estuaries and lagoons.

Here are some points from the by-laws: 

  • Nature reserves will be open from sunrise to sunset – with no specific time given due to the extremes in the region during summer and winter.
  • No reckless driving in reserves, or bundu bashing off demarcated areas.
  • No person may fly a remote control plane, no drones, no landing or taking off of hot balloons and gliders, unless with authorisation.
  • No picking plants, throwing seeds, collecting wood, or hunting, growing or breeding a species in a reserve.
  • No guns allowed except by authorised contractors or officials.
  • Fishing is allowed in designated areas only, and people who smoke while fishing have to do so in designated areas to avoid fires and butt pollution.
  • Water sports are allowed in designated areas, and people who use water-borne transport can only travel between sunrise and sunset. 
  • No pollution or littering. 
  • Churches who hold their services on nature reserves must get authorisation to do so. 
  • No trade is allowed on a nature reserve, unless with authorisation. 
  • No fixed webcams or other image recording devices such as trail cams are allowed, and nor are recordings of animals for virtual hunting. Recreational photography and filming is permitted, but authorisation is required for other media uses, like films.
  • Some of the other bylaws include no removing of soil, sand, gravel, pebbles, stone, rock, shell grit or mineral or similar material, as well as fossils, archeological remains, or cultural artefacts. This includes bird or bee nests. 
  • Private water sampling, monitoring and research applications can be directed to: enviro@capetown.gov.za
  • No bioprospecting is allowed without a permit. 
  • No structures can be built without a permit, including anchor buoys, fences or bridges, houses or shacks, or resort extensions, and no land may be demarcated with stones, poles, or tape. 
  • No rock climbing, parachuting, or abseiling without authorisation.
  • No fireworks.
  • No throwing rocks or stones.
  • Dogs must be on a leash or similar restraint, unless in a leash-free designated area, Dogs, cats, or other domestic animals such as cattle not in the care of anybody, can be impounded, and if necessary, euthanised.
  • No loudspeakers, noisy equipment, and public gatherings and events need a permit. 
  • Driving 4x4s, off-roading, quad biking, and motor biking only allowed in demarcated areas.
  • No behaving in an offensive, improper, indecent, or disorderly manner. 
  • No sexual activity or soliciting any person for the purpose of prostitution or "immorality".
  • No climbing or damaging trees and shrubs. 

The City's Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt, said the by-laws are intended to protect the reserves and their biodiversity, and ensure they are used in a sustainable manner.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Beachcomber reunites elated wife with diamond ring lost months ago in Mossel Bay
Kataza defended in Cape High Court - City accused of animal cruelty
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
Read more on:
cape townconservationgreen
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 5 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 177 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
54% - 763 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
33% - 468 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.23
(+0.67)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(+0.59)
ZAR/EUR
18.90
(+1.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.88)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.82)
Gold
1877.90
(+0.05)
Silver
23.62
(+0.11)
Platinum
844.50
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
37.86
(-0.84)
Palladium
2204.58
(+0.60)
All Share
51684.70
(-0.41)
Top 40
47472.92
(-0.22)
Financial 15
9459.76
(-3.04)
Industrial 25
73405.64
(+1.00)
Resource 10
47245.91
(-1.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo