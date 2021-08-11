'No evidence elections cause spike in infections' - Zille, as DA set to oppose IEC postponement bid

The DA outlined its plans to oppose the IEC application before the ConCourt to postpone the local government elections.

DA Federal Council chairperson, Helen Zille argued that the Constitutional Court had no jurisdiction to grant such a request.

The only way to postpone elections was through amending the Constitution, the DA argued.

The DA intends to oppose the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) application to the Constitutional Court seeking a postponement of the October 2021 election to early 2022.



This was announced by DA Federal council chairperson Helen Zille, during a virtual press briefing on Wednesday.

She said the DA, as a political party contesting the election, was "an interested and affected party and is, therefore, entitled to join the IEC's application to the Constitutional Court" and that the party did so "in order to oppose the IEC's request for a postponement of the election".

"The postponing of an election is not like postponing of any other event, that can be called off for reasons of convenience or need.

"Unlike any other event, the timing of elections is set down in the founding provisions of the Constitution, which can only be changed by a constitutional amendment requiring a 75% super-majority in Parliament. The drafters of the Constitution purposefully made it extremely difficult to change the regularity of elections, because of the grave risk of a ruling party being able to interfere with the scheduling of elections," said Zille.

She argued that there was only one way that the Constitution could be amended and that was "through achieving the requisite majority in Parliament".

"No court, not even the Constitutional Court, has the power to amend or even temporarily suspend the Constitution," said Zille.

It was the DA's "carefully considered opinion that the ANC, knowing it could not get a 75% majority in Parliament, chose a different route ... It would establish a terrible precedent if the Constitutional Court were to assume the power to change the Constitution, through bypassing the constitutionally prescribed mechanism of getting the requisite majority in Parliament".

"It would, at a stroke, undermine the supremacy of the Constitution, and make the court itself supreme, giving a handful of judges the power to amend the Constitution at will.

"This was never the intention of the Constitution drafters and cannot be seen as constitutional in the current context either."

Lobby group Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) had also stressed similar sentiments, arguing that the Constitutional Court had no jurisdiction to permit the IEC to defer the elections to next year.

The DA's press briefing was in response to Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma having announced 27 October as the date for the local government elections, while also making it clear that government was awaiting the outcome of the IEC's application to postpone the polls.

Dlamini-Zuma said the governing party supported the IEC's Constitutional Court bid to request local government elections be postponed.

Zille said the Constitutional Court's "core function is to defend the Constitution".

"In performing its functions, it is, of course, the final interpreter of the Constitution, a function that it is ironically not called upon to perform by the IEC's court application, which, in itself, is a very clear indication that any order to enable a postponement will invariably bring into question whether the court has made itself guilty of over-reach and subversion of our constitutional democracy."

Zille also criticised the IEC, saying:

Despite the fact that the electoral committee could have met the benchmark for a free, fair and safe election within the stipulated time frames, it failed to do so, and is now effectively forcing the court's hand by saying it cannot meet the conditions for a free, fair and safe election in time

She added that the DA's submissions challenged the IEC's position.

"In our submission, we show that it is entirely possible, based on the scientific evidence relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the logistical requirements preceding an election, for Election 2021 to be held on the scheduled date of October 27.

Risks

"In addition, we show that there are viable alternatives for the IEC (short of asking the court to amend the Constitution) to address the identified risks, and fix the identified shortcomings in their current preparations for an October election within the remaining time frames. This applies particularly to voter registration, which is an indispensable element of holding a free and fair election in terms of the Constitution," said Zille.

The matter brought by the IEC to the court stems from the findings of an inquiry conducted by retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke on the feasibility of conducting elections amidst the current third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DA said: "Of course, it is more difficult to hold an election under Covid-19 conditions. But it is the IEC's duty to do so, as scores of countries have done during the Covid-19 pandemic. From February 2020 to 21 July 2021, at least 128 countries and territories have decided to hold national or sub-national elections, despite concerns related to Covid-19, of which at least 107 have held national elections or referendums."

Zille also argued that there was "no evidence that elections cause a spike in infections, when proper protocols are applied".