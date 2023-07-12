No evidence that recent truck attacks are linked to the 2021 July unrest - Bheki Cele

Twenty-one trucks were attacked and set alight since Sunday.

Bheki Cele said the attacks were organised, coordinated and sophisticated.

Cele said 12 people of interest had been identified by law enforcement.

The available evidence suggested the recent spate of attacks and burning of trucks in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal were organised, coordinated and sophisticated - and the aim was "to undermine and sabotage the state".

This was according to Police Minister Bheki Cele, who briefed the media on Wednesday afternoon.

Twenty-one trucks had been burnt since Sunday, with the latest incident resulting in four trucks torched in Mpumalanga at around 05:30 on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo.

Speaking about the cause of the attacks, Cele said intelligence suggested the targeting of trucks may be business-related and not just random acts of criminality.

"Evidence before us points to organised, coordinated and sophisticated operations that seek to undermine and sabotage the state," Cele said.

Cele said the attacks affected the economy and, as such, was an attack on the state.

READ | 'Absolute nightmare': Business worried truck arson will dent confidence, push up costs

He dismissed suggestions that the attacks were due to foreign nationals being hired as truck drivers.

Cele said most drivers were South African, and the trucks were linked to South African companies. There were only three foreign trucks targeted, two in Mpumalanga and one in KZN.

There was also a commonality among the trucks targeted – most were carrying coal and chrome.

Cele said there was no evidence to suggest the arson attacks were related or linked to the July insurrection.

I wish to take this opportunity to allay any fears that what transpired in July 2021 will repeat itself.

Cele said police were already investigating the incidents and had plans in place to curb the attacks.

"It is on this score that SAPS has heightened police visibility and is leaving nothing to chance in all provinces. All major routes have been secured, and regular patrols are being conducted along identified high-risk routes."

According to Cele, 12 people of interest had been identified.

Breakdown of incidents

Cele said reports of trucks being attacked in the Free State and Gauteng were incorrect.

In the Free State, on Monday, a truck experienced mechanical failure and caught fire. In a second incident, a truck capsized and burst into flames.

In Gauteng, the one truck carrying flammable cargo tipped over following a burst tyre and subsequently caught fire on the R59. In the second incident, a truck driver lost control, and the overturned trailer caught fire on the N12.

The following attacks were recorded:

• Nine trucks attacked in KwaZulu-Natal since Sunday;

• Nine trucks burnt in Mpumalanga since Sunday; and

• Three trucks attacked in Limpopo.

In KwaZulu-Natal, six trucks were torched along Van Reenen's pass on Sunday night.

"One truck driver refused to stop when accosted by the group of armed men who shot at the truck; the driver managed to drive away unharmed," said Cele.

On the N11 in Ingogo, one truck was burnt.

Two more trucks were set alight on the N2 in Empangeni, where armed men attacked and robbed the two truck drivers on Monday.

Twitter Screengrab/@TrafficSA

In Mpumalanga, five trucks were set alight and attacked on Sunday evening on the N4, near Waterval Boven. Four more trucks were set ablaze on Wednesday morning.

In Limpopo, three trucks, which were heading to the local chrome mine along the R577 between Lydenburg and Sekhukhune in Limpopo, were attacked and burnt by six armed men.

Cele said investigations suggested the trucks attacked in Limpopo were not linked to those in Mpumalanga and KZN.

"Police investigations are so far pointing towards an ongoing labour dispute and service delivery issues in the Lydenburg mining belt."