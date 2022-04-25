No findings or sanctions against officials implicated in Beitbridge scandal – Patricia de Lille

Disciplinary charges against officials implicated in the Beitbridge border fence scandal remain ongoing, two years after it surfaced.

Due to the delays, no sanctions have been handed down and no findings have been made against the officials.

Nearly two years after the R40-million Beitbridge border fence scandal first surfaced, not a single finding has been made, nor any sanction handed down against implicated officials.



Several disciplinary hearings have taken place, but court challenges and other delays such as illnesses have rendered the process almost futile.

In April 2021, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) started a process to discipline the involved officials for their wrongdoing.

Disciplinary actions are underway against suspended DPWI director-general Sam Vukela, Minister Patricia de Lille's special advisor Melissa Whitehead, three senior DPWI officials, and eight members of the National Bid Adjudication Committee (NBAC).

The botched project was meant to secure the country's border with Zimbabwe in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. It had a budget of R40 million, but R21.8 million had been paid to contractors.

DA MP Samantha Graham asked De Lille what progress had been made regarding the disciplinary actions against the officials implicated, given the repeated disciplinary hearings.

"The charges have been finalised against the special advisor (Whitehead), and disciplinary proceedings are scheduled to take place during May 2022. The actions against the Section 12 employees – the DG (Vukela) of the DPWI and [Whitehead] - are managed by the Presidency and Minister respectively.



"DPWI as the employer of the NBAC members, has led evidence through its witnesses, and the State has concluded its case against the NBAC members during the 14 and 24 February 2022 hearing. The employees' parties commenced with their case on 25 February 2022, and the hearing continued from 04 to 08 April 2022," De Lille said.

During a Standing Committee on Public Accounts meeting in November, De Lille told MPs the implicated officials had perfected the art of avoiding disciplinary hearings.

Some of the officials resorted to high court review applications, illness, and pre-approved leave in a bid to either evade or delay disciplinary hearings.

The hearings of the senior officials were scheduled for 4 to 6 May 2021.



According to De Lille, the hearings were postponed on the first sitting due to failure of the legal representative of one of the officials to attend the hearing.

The same official, at the time, indicated his intention to launch a court application to review the investigation report and the disciplinary enquiry.

"The Department argued that the matter should proceed and that the legal representative should be advised to attend the hearing on the next day, 5 May 2021, since there is no order interdicting the process and that DPWI has not been cited as a party to the aforementioned intended court application. The hearing was postponed to 5 May 2021 by the chairperson," De Lille said.

Furthermore, De Lille said the disciplinary action of the three senior managers was postponed pending the High Court review of the investigation report.

"The DPWI is now reviewing the chairperson's ruling through the Labour Court," she said.

Regarding the NBAC cases, four hearings took place between March last year and April 2022.

The DPWI'S national bid adjudication committee (NBAC) approved both bids for the project in March.

On 18 March, the NBAC approved the appointment of Magwa Construction, to provide contractor services at a cost of R37 million.

The next day, Profteam CC's appointment was approved to provide professional services at a cost of R3.2 million.





