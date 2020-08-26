1h ago

No foul play in killing of Mtwalume murder suspect, says Cele

Kaveel Singh
Police Minister Bheki Cele answers questions after releasing the latest national crime statistics.
  • No foul play is suspected in the suicide of the Mtwalume murder accused found hanged inside a police holding cell.
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele said a report from IPID confirmed the suicide was not suspicious.
  • He said changes would be made to Hibberdene SAPS after complaints from the community.

An Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report confirmed there was no foul play in the death of the main suspect in the Mtwalume murders on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Wednesday.

"We have received the report from IPID that confirms he did commit suicide and there was no recklessness from police. A pathologist in the presence of the head of IPID in the province went through the autopsy of the person that was confirmed," he told media in Hibberdene.

Cele added that 14 women were reported missing in the area. It includes the five women who were murdered, the eight found alive, and the one woman still missing.

He visited the area to observe operations conducted on the ground, which netted several arrests, including that of a 40-year-old man arrested for raping an 8-year-old girl.

The operations were part of the police's gender-based violence campaign.

Cele said that, in total, including the 40-year-old, they arrested three rape suspects in just over 24 hours. 

He said one of the major issues raised in the area was how about the local police station was being run.

Cele said:

I had to come and check what is going on at the police station. Each time we came here, people would complain about the police station, so we had to do something.

The newly appointed deputy provincial commissioner, Thulani Gonya, told the media the Hibberdene SAPS was receiving "top priority" from provincial management.

"Steps were taken to restore faith to the community. There are changes to be announced soon, in consultation with the respective people [in the area].

"We are working toward a call made by local communities, saying they are not content with the service they are getting from Hibberdene SAPS."

He said personnel adjustments could also be instituted.

"Regarding resources, there is improvement in terms of personnel and improvement to our services to the community."

The small seaside village of Mtwalume was thrust into the spotlight after the discovery Zama Chiliza's body, who disappeared on 6 July.

The bodies of Akhona Gumede and Nosipho Gumede, as well as Nelisiwe Dube, were found in sugarcane fields in April and July.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

