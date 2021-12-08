1h ago

No foul play suspected after sudden death of Sarah Baartman mayor Scara Njadayi

Malibongwe Dayimani
ANC Sarah Baartman regional chairman and mayor Mzimkhulu Scara Njadayi suddenly died on 1 December.

  • Mzimkhulu Scara Njadayi was inaugurated as mayor of Sarah Baartman district municipality on 25 November and collapsed and died in his office on 1 December.  
  • The police say there is no foul play suspected because paramedics informed them that he died of natural causes. 
  • Njadayi's life was remembered by the ANC during a memorial service in Port Alfred on Wednesday.   

The Eastern Cape police do not suspect foul play in the sudden death of Sarah Baartman district municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Scara Njadayi.

The police added that they are not even investigating the circumstances of the ANC regional chairman’s death.  

The 44-year-old from Bathurst collapsed and died in his office following his first mayoral committee meeting. 

After being inaugurated on 25 November, he died on 1 December at the district municipality's offices in Gqeberha's Govan Mbeki Avenue. 

READ Newly-elected Sarah Baartman mayor Mzimkhulu Njadayi dies

It was Njadayi's first ever political deployment in his many years having served the ANC in different roles, including as the regional secretary.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: "The body was not taken to the government mortuary for a post-mortem as it was alleged by paramedics attending to him that he had died of natural causes."

"There is no investigation by the SAPS and the inquest docket will be filed. There is no foul play."

His death sent shockwaves across the country. 

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma tweeted:

On Wednesday, the ANC in the Sarah Baartman region held a memorial service for Njadayi at Port Alfred's Titi Jonas Multipurpose Centre. 

In a statement, Makana local municipality manager Moppo Mene said councillors and staff members of the Makhanda-based municipality were still in shock. 

Makana falls under Sarah Baartman district municipality where Njadayi was the mayor.

Mene said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Njadayi family during this difficult period. Councillor Njadayi was a well-known figure in our district and we can never find sufficient words to describe the massive loss his death is going to have in our district going forward. Councillor Njadayi will always remain in our memories and he will be missed every day."

