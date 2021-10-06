1h ago

No grounds to discipline Ramaphosa on CR17 campaign - ANC disciplinary committee

Zintle Mahlati
President Cyril Ramaphosa
PHOTO: Lulama Zenzile
  • The ANC's top disciplinary structure has dismissed an application by a group of disgruntled members.
  • The party’s national chief presenter for disciplinary proceedings says the group of eight individuals have no legal authority to bring disciplinary action against ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • There were no grounds found in the party's constitution to bring disciplinary action against Ramaphosa for allegations of campaign funding linked to his 2017 ANC presidential campaign.

The ANC says a group seeking to have disciplinary steps instituted against party president Cyril Ramaphosa have no legal authority to make such a request in terms of its constitution.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte wrote to a group of eight individuals, who claimed to represent members in eight provinces, who made an application to the party in August requesting its national disciplinary committee investigate Ramaphosa.

The group claimed Ramaphosa violated sections of the ANC constitution when he collected millions of rands to help finance his 2017 ANC presidential campaign.

They further claimed the ANC constitution stipulated that fundraising should only be conducted for the party's benefit and not for an individual.

Duarte responded to the group in a letter dated 4 October, which News24 had seen, where she outlined that the grievance was forwarded to the party's national disciplinary committee (NDC).

The committee felt it was not best placed to deal with the concerns raised and forwarded the complaint to the chief national presenter for disciplinary proceedings in the party.

The NDC wanted to assess whether the disgruntled members had the legal authority to institute disciplinary proceedings.

Chief national presenter, Uriel Abrahamse, said: 

Only the officials, national executive committee, national working committee, provincial executive committees, PWC, the RWC, the BEC or office bearers of any of these structures have the right to invoke disciplinary proceedings under the ANC constitution.

Abrahamse found no grounds to institute disciplinary action, Duarte wrote in the letter addressed to Onica Maphisa, one of the application's signatories.

On Wednesday, Maphisa dismissed the letter, saying Duarte and Abrahamse had misunderstood the group's application.

"This is misconstruing the constitution. She (Duarte) is playing a political game. There is no way it is only institutional structures that can make applications. We are asking the NDC to charge him, we are not saying we are the ones who want to charge him," Maphisa told News24.

The ANC's head of presidency Sibongile Besani on Tuesday dismissed the claims made by the group, calling them a "distraction" ahead of the 1 November municipal elections.

 

