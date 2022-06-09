'No guarantee' Guptas will be extradited to SA - Mondli Gungubele

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele cays Cabinet has welcomed the arrest of two Gupta brothers who are at the centre of state capture allegations.

T alks are under way to have the brothers extradited to South Africa.

Gungubele said there was no guarantee they would be extradited.

The government says there is no guarantee that the Guptas will be extradited to South Africa following their arrest in Dubai on Monday.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele held a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday morning.

READ | Gupta brothers set to face tough UAE courts 'experienced' in extradition, say experts

He said extradition talks between South Africa and Dubai authorities were under way.

"Discussions between law enforcement agencies in the UAE and South Africa on their extradition are under way. Their arrest demonstrates government's determination to fight crime and corruption without fear or favour," he said.

Responding to questions on whether the government had any guarantee of the Guptas' extradition, he said:

No, we don't have that guarantee.

Gungubele hinted that the relationship between South Africa and the UAE was of such a nature that they were hopeful for a positive outcome.



"I will be surprised, taking into account the principles and the code of Interpol, because Interpol is [set] to make sure that countries come together to deal with crime. I would be surprised if it does not lead to them coming here. I'd also be surprised if they are not arrested on the basis of exactly what they did in South Africa," the minister added.





On Monday, Dubai police arrested brothers, Rajesh and Atul Gupta, who were alleged state capture kingpins during Jacob Zuma's presidency.

The arrests were made four months after Interpol issued a red notice for them in connection with fraud and money laundering charges.

Getty Images Kevin Sutherland, Sunday Times/Gallo Images, Getty Images

The Guptas fled the country after the Zondo Commission started investigating their involvement in corruption and fraud in 2018.

The justice department and the National Prosecuting Authority are said to be engaged in negotiations to start the extradition process.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.