'No idea. Ask Phalatse': Joburg mayor on allegations of probe into new forensic investigation head

Phalatse stated that the work of the municipal entities – City Power, Pikitup, Joburg Roads Agency (JRA), Joburg Water, Joburg City Parks and Zoo – had "all but grounded".

She said a "heavy-handed instruction" was sent to the boards to cease functional operations.

She said this same call "was made during the 25 days the multiparty coalition was illegally removed from office; and can only be seen as a calculated move to undermine and stop ongoing investigations".