No identity parade yet for man arrested after six decomposed bodies found at his father's workshop

A man arrested after six decomposed bodies were found in his father's workshop hid his face in court on Tuesday.

This was his second appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

The State said his identity cannot be shared as they had yet to conduct an identity parade.

The 20-year-old man arrested after six decomposed bodies were found in his father's workshop in Johannesburg has not yet undergone an identity parade, which was supposed to happen last Friday.

The man, who wore a blue hoodie and draped a black T-shirt to hide face, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

He is charged with one count of premeditated murder, and not six as was widely expected. He was arrested on 9 October after six semi-naked and decomposed bodies were discovered at a panel beating workshop in the Johannesburg city centre.

The bodies were found in separate places, including inside three vehicles.

When he made his first appearance in court on 11 October, the matter was rolled over to verify investigative material, including an identification parade.

Prosecutor Tshepo Mahange kaMsizi said on Tuesday that the State failed to conduct the parade after the accused refused to participate.

KaMsizi said:

The accused refused to participate in the ID parade in the exclusion of his legal representative. As a result, we could not hold an ID parade in the absence of his lawyer.

He asked that in the circumstances the media refrain from showing the accused's face. However, defence lawyer Khanyisile Mkhabe argued that it was the State, and not the accused, who was to blame for the parade not taking place.

"I explained to the accused that he must attend the ID parade. I even informed him what to do as I would not be there," said Mkhabe.

She argued that the accused had made himself available for the parade on Friday but was later informed that the State had postponed it to Sunday.

"Correctional services was told by the officials there that the accused must come back by 13:00. The accused was then taken to the police station because the person who was supposed to conduct the ID parade was not there. He was told that the person was in church."

Mkhabe said that was why the parade was not conducted, not because her client had refused to participate.

The prosecutor asked Magistrate Betty Khumalo for time in order for the parade to take place, and for the accused to be moved to the holding cells at Johannesburg Central police station so authorities could have access to him for the parade.

However, a letter from the police allowing the accused to be moved, had not been brought to court.

The magistrate was concerned about delays in obtaining the State's letter and called out kaMsizi for not doing the groundwork to obtain it.

The prosecutor said he was only able to seek the letter on the morning of the accused's appearance and assured the court he would obtain the letter speedily.

After a 15-minute adjournment, kaMsizi acquired the letter and issued it to the defence.Khumalo postponed the matter for further investigation, including the identity parade which must be conducted on Friday.

Placards reading "Sex work is real work" and "My work should not cost me my life" were attached to the court gates.

Non-profit organisations and anti-gender-based violence activists were at court.

Nozzy Nguse, from Cstahood Foundation said:

If he is guilty... the key must be thrown away into the sea. He must rot and die in jail.

The National Prosecuting Authority's regional spokesperson, Phindi Mjonodwane, acknowledged that they could have come to court better prepared.

She said authorities were still awaiting the results of the postmortems and none of the dead women had been identified yet.