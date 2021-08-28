No indecent proposal, says British tycoon over murder of his South African employee - report

A murder case is before a Namibian court after a South African military veteran was shot by his employer, British multi-millionaire Harvey Boulter.

Gerhard van Wyk Sr died in hospital after he was shot at Boulter's estate in Kaross, Namibia, during a braai in February.

Boulter is out on R500 000 bail, granted last month after a successful appeal to the Namibia High Court.

British multi-millionaire Harvey Boulter has been charged with the shooting of his South African employee Gerhard van Wyk. This reportedly after an alleged "indecent proposal" at the tycoon's estate in Kaross, Namibia.



According to a Daily Mail report, a brawl broke out during a braai, with Boulter, 54, Gerhard van Wyk Sr, 54, and his son, Gerhard van Wyk Jr, 25, on 27 February.

Boulter, described as a controversial figure, employed military veteran Van Wyk Sr to look after his multi-million rand sprawling property. The remote estate is also home to several wild animals.

According to the report, Van Wyk has lived on the estate for the past eight years along with his wife Alta, 54, their son, Gerhard Jr, and his wife, Liani. Boulter was building a new home for the young couple and had reportedly even paid for their three-week luxury honeymoon after their wedding last year. The family and Boulter are reported to have developed a close friendship.

The Van Wyks, Boulter and an American guest were having a relaxed day at the estate on a February evening when Van Wyk Sr was shot. At the time, it was reported that a fight reportedly ensued after Boulter allegedly suggested that Liani sleep with him in exchange for the house he was building for them.

In the Daily Mail article, Boulter refuted the claims, with his chef Raymond Thourob and domestic worker Claudia Kaross saying their boss would not make such a suggestion.

Legal documents made no mention of a sexual favour allegation against Boulter, reported the Daily Mail.

During the scuffle, Boulter, who had been carrying his pistol on his waist, pulled out the firearm. According to Boulter, the shot went off when Van Wyk Sr grabbed the gun; the bullet he fired injured his palm and pierced Van Wyk Sr's abdomen, exiting through his back.

He died in hospital from the gunshot wound.

Boulter told the Daily Mail he had offered to provide food for a housewarming party for the couple, which didn't leave Gerhard Jr happy. After an altercation, the tycoon said he called the police, who took him into custody. He denied deliberately pointing a gun and shooting Van Wyk Sr, saying he held the firearm defensively and against his body, covering the barrel with his hand.

Boulter was granted N$500 000 bail last month after it was initially refused by a magistrate, The Namibian reported. This was on condition that he stay at a fixed address in Windhoek, hand over his passport, report to the police in Windhoek every Wednesday, and not leave the Windhoek district without the permission of the investigating officer.

According to the Windhoek Observer, in addition to the murder charge Boulter faces charges of obstructing the course of justice as well as illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Van Wyk Sr's wife is seeking a N$55 million settlement from Boulter over her husband's death.

