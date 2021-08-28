58m ago

add bookmark

No indecent proposal, says British tycoon over murder of his South African employee - report

accreditation
Compiled by Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
British tycoon Harvey Boulter faces jail time over the shooting of his South African employee, military veteran Gerhard van Wyk Sr.
British tycoon Harvey Boulter faces jail time over the shooting of his South African employee, military veteran Gerhard van Wyk Sr.
Getty Images
  • A murder case is before a Namibian court after a South African military veteran was shot by his employer, British multi-millionaire Harvey Boulter.
  • Gerhard van Wyk Sr died in hospital after he was shot at Boulter's estate in Kaross, Namibia, during a braai in February.
  • Boulter is out on R500 000 bail, granted last month after a successful appeal to the Namibia High Court.

British multi-millionaire Harvey Boulter has been charged with the shooting of his South African employee Gerhard van Wyk. This reportedly after an alleged "indecent proposal" at the tycoon's estate in Kaross, Namibia.

According to a Daily Mail report, a brawl broke out during a braai, with Boulter, 54, Gerhard van Wyk Sr, 54, and his son, Gerhard van Wyk Jr, 25, on 27 February.

Boulter, described as a controversial figure, employed military veteran Van Wyk Sr to look after his multi-million rand sprawling property. The remote estate is also home to several wild animals.

According to the report, Van Wyk has lived on the estate for the past eight years along with his wife Alta, 54, their son, Gerhard Jr, and his wife, Liani. Boulter was building a new home for the young couple and had reportedly even paid for their three-week luxury honeymoon after their wedding last year. The family and Boulter are reported to have developed a close friendship.

The Van Wyks, Boulter and an American guest were having a relaxed day at the estate on a February evening when Van Wyk Sr was shot. At the time, it was reported that a fight reportedly ensued after Boulter allegedly suggested that Liani sleep with him in exchange for the house he was building for them.

In the Daily Mail article, Boulter refuted the claims, with his chef Raymond Thourob and domestic worker Claudia Kaross saying their boss would not make such a suggestion.

READ | 'Kind, quiet and sweet': UK man murdered in Green Point had only been back in SA a day or two – resident

Legal documents made no mention of a sexual favour allegation against Boulter, reported the Daily Mail.

During the scuffle, Boulter, who had been carrying his pistol on his waist, pulled out the firearm. According to Boulter, the shot went off when Van Wyk Sr grabbed the gun; the bullet he fired injured his palm and pierced Van Wyk Sr's abdomen, exiting through his back.

He died in hospital from the gunshot wound.

Boulter told the Daily Mail he had offered to provide food for a housewarming party for the couple, which didn't leave Gerhard Jr happy. After an altercation, the tycoon said he called the police, who took him into custody. He denied deliberately pointing a gun and shooting Van Wyk Sr, saying he held the firearm defensively and against his body, covering the barrel with his hand.

Boulter was granted N$500 000 bail last month after it was initially refused by a magistrate, The Namibian reported. This was on condition that he stay at a fixed address in Windhoek, hand over his passport, report to the police in Windhoek every Wednesday, and not leave the Windhoek district without the permission of the investigating officer.

According to the Windhoek Observer, in addition to the murder charge Boulter faces charges of obstructing the course of justice as well as illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Van Wyk Sr's wife is seeking a N$55 million settlement from Boulter over her husband's death.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
havery boultergerhard van wykwindhoeknamibiacrime
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 4175 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 6575 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1472 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

7h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.68
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,817.12
0.0%
Silver
24.02
0.0%
Palladium
2,421.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,015.88
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.70
+2.3%
Top 40
61,393
+0.9%
All Share
67,646
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,839
+2.2%
Industrial 25
83,489
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,307
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo