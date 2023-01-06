No infrastructure, road damages reported after flooding in Gauteng - Tshwane EMS

Tshwane emergency services officials said there were no reports of damaged roads and infrastructure after floods ravaged parts of Gauteng.

There were two incidents involving vehicles that became submerged under low-lying bridges in Pretoria North and Steve Biko Road.

Motorists and residents have been cautioned to be vigilant ahead of a rainy weekend.

Motorists in parts of Gauteng can breathe a sigh of relief because there haven't been any reports of road damage as a result of heavy rains and flooding in the province on Thursday.

Gauteng emergency services confirmed this on Friday morning.

On Thursday, Tshwane emergency services officials and Metro Police responded to two incidents involving vehicles that were submerged under low-lying bridges in Pretoria North and Steve Biko Road. No casualties were reported. Motorists were advised to exercise caution in those areas.

On Friday, Tshwane emergency services deputy chief Charles Mabaso told News24 that the roads had not been damaged, despite the floods.

"Roads were in no way damaged. The water on Rachel de Beer Street subsided. [Motorists can drive] as the traffic is moving," Mabaso said.

He added that a bridge in Steve Biko Road had no noticeable signs of damage.



Although no flooding has been reported in Gauteng, the SA Weather Service has predicted a wet weekend.

Forecaster Jan Vermeulen told News24 that Gauteng would experience showers and thundershowers from Friday into the weekend.

"For today (Friday), expect isolated showers and thundershowers for Gauteng. Tomorrow will also see isolated showers and thundershowers except for the southwest of the province.

"On Sunday, there is once again 30% a chance of showers and thundershowers," Vermeulen said, adding that no alerts were issued for the province.



Meanwhile, Mabaso cautioned motorists to be vigilant on the roads over the weekend.

"[Motorists] must be considerate of other road users and ensure that they do not cross low-lying bridges that may be flooded and, at least, find alternative routes where roads are safe to travel," Mabaso said.



